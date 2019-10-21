Opinion: NXT shouldn't move out of Full Sail for its weekly TV Tapings

Sanjay Dutta FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 28 // 21 Oct 2019, 16:28 IST

Full Sail has been renamed as the 'NXT" arena

Despite what many might say, pro wrestling has and always will be centred around the fans. There isn't any sport/art form where fan engagement is such an important part of the presentation. It is often said that a dead crowd can make a good match look average on the screen, while a hot crowd can turn an average match into a classic.

The biggest example of this is the classic bout between The Rock and Hulk Hogan from WrestleMania 18. As far as in-ring action goes, the match was average at best, but the electricity in the arena and the atmosphere generated before The Hulkster and The Great One even locked horns made it an all-time classic.

One of the biggest things about NXT has been its ability to keep the crowd at its feet for almost the entirety of their shows. While the in-ring is top-notch from top to bottom, the crowd makes the viewing experience all the sweeter. In comparison, 205 Live puts on similar high-quality, past-paced matches, but the disinvestment from the crowd makes the show look bland.

Since moving to the USA Network, a lot of people have suggested that the black and gold brand should move out of Full Sail onto bigger arenas. Many have felt that NXT TV looks like a dark, underground show when compared to its competitor on Wednesday Nights (AEW), which is being held in bigger arenas. While a case can be made for NXT to move to bigger arenas for its weekly shows, they shouldn't move out of Winter Park, Florida.

WWE already has two touring shows in the form of RAW and SmackDown, and adding a third show will result in increased production costs. Despite being the monetary juggernaut that they are, the costs involved wouldn't warrant taking such a humongous risk. For the first time in the brand's history, NXT is making money for the company. WWE is reportedly getting around $25-30 million a year for NXT from the USA Network.

NXT's head honcho, Triple H, has stated on numerous occasions about how important the Full Sail crowd is to the black and gold brand. The promo packages hyping the debut of NXT on the USA Network laid a great deal of emphasis on how important the brand was to its core fanbase.

They would be doing a huge disservice to the fans in Full Sail by moving their weekly TV show to bigger arenas. Full Sail has been an integral part of NXT and in some ways, has become a major part of the brand. Despite its intimate setting, the crowds at Full Sail are one of the most vociferous, dedicated and passionate group of fans in the business today.

Moving out of FSU will be a huge undertaking for the NXT Crew and at this point, it is nota risk worth taking.