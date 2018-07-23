Opinion Poll: Roman Reigns is adding fury to WWE product

He isn't 'The Guy' yet

Roman Reigns says he is 'The Guy' in the WWE, but if we take a look at the fans reaction, the statement seems to be wrong.

The wrestler is booed out of arenas, and his in-ring skills also make us believe that the wrestler needs to learn a lot before he can say that he is the biggest name or 'The Guy' in the WWE.

His signature moves include a superman punch, spear, and Samoan drop. The 6,3", 265 pounds wrestler was a fan favourite when he debuted as a member of 'The Shield.'

The trio of Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, and Roman Reigns took down any or every obstacle that came their way after they debuted in 2012. The team came face to face with Evolution, but then Seth broke the team when he stabbed his friends and joined hands with 'The Authority.'

It was a time when Seth became a hit because he was able to play a heel so well that Dean shined in his lunatic style of wrestling, by attacking Seth in any way possible.

The only wrestler that was left out was Roman Reigns. The wrestler is all built up, but he couldn't pull off a promo or a match on his own, and in came Vince McMahon.

It is no secret that Vince likes muscular guys as the face of his company and Roman had just that, a muscular body. He couldn't wrestle well or cut a promo, but Vince would care less about it.

Vince's team started off with the idea of pitching Roman Reigns as the next big thing. They tried to do everything in their power to make Roman a fan favourite but to no avail. The wrestler received backlash every time he tried to overpower his opponents, and if you wish to see the intensity of the boo's he received, this video will help you understand it.

The Moment he defeated The Undertaker and walked out victorious, he added another feather of booing to his illustrious career. Roman Reigns gets booed the same way, as Stone Cold received pops every time his music hit.

It's about time that the WWE starts looking at their booking for Roman Reigns because a push to Roman would yield them more backlash than support.

It would be a good idea to make him loose at Summerslam because with that loss he would start again and then if he gets through all the obstacles as a heel, his push would work wonders for him.

If you recall his cousin The Rock's career, even he went through the same situation, but when he returned from an injury and took a moment to talk about being himself, his career changed in that instant.

Maybe Roman will take a page from The Rock's book and re-write his career.