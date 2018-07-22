Opinion Poll: Should Titus O'Neil look beyond WWE?

Amit Shukla FOLLOW ANALYST News 222 // 22 Jul 2018, 14:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Prime Time Player isn't on Prime Time

Titus O'Neil is a powerhouse of talent, and he has proved it with his impeccable performance inside the ring over the years. He joined WWE in 2009 as part of a developmental deal with Florida Championship Wrestling after pursuing a football career with Arena Football League from 2003 to 2007 with the Utah Blaze, Tampa Bay Storm, Las Vegas Gladiators, and Carolina Cobras.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

After a good performance with FCW, he moved to NXT and formed a tag team with Darren Young, which was titled,'Prime Time Players.' This was the start of a career which sounded promising, but despite their feud with The Usos and their fall, Titus was still performing well with Slater and Gator gimmick.

While this work can't be called the main event or important level, it must be understood that he was still a member of the Raw roster, but after this duo broke and The Prime Time Players reunited, Titus has been working more as a jobber than a main event player.

Darren was released a few years back, and since then Titus has been trying to find his roots and space in the main roster. His Titus Worldwide gimmick looked good at the start, but it has doomed with time.

He was also involved in an incident with Vince McMahon in 2016 wherein he touched the CEO during a segment on Raw when the boss was making his way through the ramp and towards backstage.

This led to a 60-day suspension for the 6'6" wrestler, and it was not received well by fans and wrestlers worldwide. Batista would go on record and lash out at Vince for suspending the talented wrestler for no reason. He even asked Titus to quit WWE like he did and try his luck in the film business.

Titus, however, paid no heed to that advice and is currently working with the biggest wrestling company in the business, but the bigger question is: Has he got his due?

The wrestler was involved in a hilarious incident during Greatest Royal Rumble entrance which carried to the following week's Raw, and if you haven't seen it yet, here it is for you:

The treatment of a wrestler of this stature by WWE isn't a good idea, and after his Titus Worldwide dooming every day, it is important that Titus finally listens to what his good friend and former WWE wrestler Batista stated back in 2016.

The independent circuit is always very welcoming towards former WWE superstars, and if he moves to Impact or ROH, it wouldn't be a bad idea.

The wrestler has amazing in-ring skills, and the same can be put to good display against the roster of these amazing companies.

What do you think? Should Titus leave WWE or still try his hands with Titus Worldwide. Share your thoughts in the comments.

Send us news tips at fihtclub@sportskeeda.com.