Opinion: Why Nia Jax failed to establish herself as Dominant Women's Champion

Nia Jax is not like other Champions

Nia Jax has been an unstoppable force in the WWE. Her in-ring matches during NXT or even main roster were absolutely great. The big, tall powerhouse reminded many of the late great Chyna and many wanted her to rise to the occasion and go for the brass ring. Despite being related to the Great One, The Rock, Nia Jax wasn't successful during her time in NXT. She signed with NXT in 2014 and always lost big title matches against any opponent.

She made her in-ring debut on May 7, 2015, at an NXT house show under the ring name Zada, where she and Devin Taylor were defeated by Bayley and Carmella in a tag team match. In 2016 she was called from the yellow to the red brand, where she showed great resilience against her fellow and former in-ring performers from NXT.

Despite being a part of Raw, her losing streak never got over. She had a feud with Alicia Fox in September 2016, but it ended in a no-contest, and then her feuds with the likes of Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, and others were good, but still not worthy of giving her a championship opportunity.

After a long losing streak, she finally got the opportunity to face the champion and her friend Alexa Bliss in a match at Wrestlemania for the Women's Title. She was victorious in the match, and this was her first title since arriving in WWE.

It got us thinking that the dominant female wrestler would be a perfect performer to put others over or make an impact on the women's locker room, but instead, we saw her as a performer that couldn't leave a mark or rise to the occasion.

She went ahead and offered Ronda Rousey a championship match which was really shocking and no one expected her to be a part of this match. The ideal way WWE uses to build their matches was not utilized in this match and it was quite evisdent that Nia Jax would be losing at the end of this match.

The feud was build in a lacklustre way and had it not been Alexa Bliss, this match would have gone down in the history books as one of the worst matches ever in the pay-per-views history.

Stephanie McMahon was definitely a guiding force while building the match, but even she couldn't stop this, because if this wouldn't have happened, we would have seen a pathetic match representing the division for the title on the pay-per-view.

Alexa is all money

Nia was given an opportunity to raise the stakes of the women's division, but the way it was built, it seems like either the WWE wasn't ready to raise her to those levels or the wrestler wasn't able to grab the moment and make it her own.

Hopefully, when Jax challenges Bliss for the title down the line we may see her better both in the ring and on the mic which would be 'Best For Business.'

