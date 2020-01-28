Possible plans in the WWE women's division leading towards Wrestlemania (Opinion)

The Royal Rumble is the event that creates the build for upcoming story-lines in WWE based on the interactions of the participants. During the women's rumble match, as well as the title matches, we got a peek of feuds that could form in the upcoming weeks.

Based on the event, we know that Charlotte Flair is going to compete for a title, but not for sure which one at the moment. With Lacey Evans failing to capture the title against Bayley, and Asuka losing to Becky Lynch, both options are open to her. However, a call-up will set the plans as to what will happen next....

Shayna Baszler was rumored to be beginning a feud with Lynch once she makes her way to the main roster, following their encounter at Survivor Series back in November. Baszler's inclusion in the Rumble means they're a step closer to starting that feud soon, though they had no interaction at the pay-per-view.

This means Flair might challenge Bayley once again for the Smackdown women's championship - if Bayley doesn't lose the title before then to who possibly-returning Ronda Rousey, leading to a long-awaited rematch with her and Flair.

Another star who may be next for a push, possibly after Wrestlemania, is a returning Naomi. She received one of the biggest pops during her entrance at the Rumble. The former champion can make her way back to the title picture, depending on how she's booked. In the meantime, everything is centered around Bayley, Lynch, Flair, and Evans.

Meanwhile, it's clear that other aspects of the division need more development, based on the Rumble. It's likely the feud between Lana and Liv Morgan will continue, The Alexa Bliss-Nikki Cross heel turn will be prolonged, and, if you're not a part of NXT, it's back to the jobber matches.

As of now, no plans for the tag team titles are even hinted with Asuka and Kairi Sane. It is safe to say that the two may drop the titles to an unlikely pair in order for the two to go back to singles runs, as rumors of Asuka returning to NXT are floating.

The moves to what happens next begin this week with Raw and Smackdown. Wrestlemania will take place this year on April 5 in Tampa, Florida.