Opinion: Why The Hell In A Cell Poster Is Mighty Disappointing

Nikhil Chauhan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 709 // 06 Sep 2018, 08:10 IST

The exciting event has an underwhelming poster

WWE has released the official poster of the upcoming PPV Hell in a Cell, and it is in plain terms, disappointing. I am not surprised by the redundant nature of this poster because WWE has done it in the past.

But the fact that in the year 2018, I just expected a little better from the editing team of WWE, since I have lost faith in the creative team kind of makes me sad. I wish I could remove opinion from the above-stated headline and possibly write the truth all over it, but it is as impossible as probably wishing that this poster never existed.

Hell in a Cell 2018 Official Poster

The official poster for Hell in a Cell seems like someone sspent a night on photoshop trying to give demonic appearances to his favorite wrestler. It looks like WWE went low on advertisement budget and asked their marketing team interns to do the job of poster designing.

To be honest, HellBoy's animation looked better than this. Braun Strowman's adventure with Roman Reigns looks as low budget as The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl.

Now that Strowman has turned into a demon, I see every reason why Finn Balor fans are upset over his run in the WWE company. One thing that also establishes from this poster is that Braun Strowman might just be the Greatest of all Time. No wonder the GOAT horns. I am just worried about the bat wings.

The only thing WWE seems to have gotten right in this poster is Roman Reigns attire of a devil. All I can do is pray and wait for a miracle so that the devil can leave us with a happy WWE Universe.

And if that was not all, WWE has taken an extra step so we aren't confused about this makeover. Look at this poster from a million miles away and you will instantly know the two faces on the poster, look closely and you will have a hard time reading their names written in the smallest fonts possible.