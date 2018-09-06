Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Opinion: Why The Hell In A Cell Poster Is Mighty Disappointing

Nikhil Chauhan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
709   //    06 Sep 2018, 08:10 IST

The exciting event has an underwhelming poster
The exciting event has an underwhelming poster

WWE has released the official poster of the upcoming PPV Hell in a Cell, and it is in plain terms, disappointing. I am not surprised by the redundant nature of this poster because WWE has done it in the past.

But the fact that in the year 2018, I just expected a little better from the editing team of WWE, since I have lost faith in the creative team kind of makes me sad. I wish I could remove opinion from the above-stated headline and possibly write the truth all over it, but it is as impossible as probably wishing that this poster never existed.

Hell in a Cell 2018 Official Poster
Hell in a Cell 2018 Official Poster

The official poster for Hell in a Cell seems like someone sspent a night on photoshop trying to give demonic appearances to his favorite wrestler. It looks like WWE went low on advertisement budget and asked their marketing team interns to do the job of poster designing.

To be honest, HellBoy's animation looked better than this. Braun Strowman's adventure with Roman Reigns looks as low budget as The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl.

Now that Strowman has turned into a demon, I see every reason why Finn Balor fans are upset over his run in the WWE company. One thing that also establishes from this poster is that Braun Strowman might just be the Greatest of all Time. No wonder the GOAT horns. I am just worried about the bat wings.

The only thing WWE seems to have gotten right in this poster is Roman Reigns attire of a devil. All I can do is pray and wait for a miracle so that the devil can leave us with a happy WWE Universe.

And if that was not all, WWE has taken an extra step so we aren't confused about this makeover. Look at this poster from a million miles away and you will instantly know the two faces on the poster, look closely and you will have a hard time reading their names written in the smallest fonts possible.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Hell In A Cell 2018 Roman Reigns Braun Strowman
Nikhil Chauhan
ANALYST
.
5 Ways in which WWE can surprise us at Hell In A Cell 
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Braun Strowman will not win the Universal...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Result for Reigns vs. Strowman at Hell in...
RELATED STORY
Why Rey Mysterio won’t be at Hell In A Cell
RELATED STORY
5 current feuds that deserve a Hell in a Cell match 
RELATED STORY
5 Blockbuster Feuds That Must Happen After Hell In A Cell
RELATED STORY
3 Dream Feuds for Roman Reigns after Hell in a Cell
RELATED STORY
3 Predictions For Hell In A Cell
RELATED STORY
3 superstars who can turn heel at Hell in a Cell 2018
RELATED STORY
4 blockbuster things WWE may have planned for Hell in a...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us