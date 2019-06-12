Opinion: Randy Orton answering Aleister Black's challenge is best for business

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 486 // 12 Jun 2019, 13:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Randy Orton needs a new opponent

Randy Orton defeated one of his biggest rivals of all time, Triple H at WWE Super Showdown last Friday. Though very few expected Orton to prevail in that bout, the Viper pinned the Game thanks to an RKO out of nowhere. With the Saudi Arabian show done and dusted, the Legend Killer's fans await what's next for him.

WWE's next pay-per-view, WWE Stomping Grounds will take place next Sunday so, it is highly unlikely that WWE will be able to book a feud for Orton in this short duration. They can allow the former WWE Champion to take some time off before appearing on the SmackDown episode after Stomping Grounds.

The WWE Creative team can book him to answer the Dutch Destroyer's open challenge. Aleister Black's vignettes have been airing on SmackDown for weeks now yet no Superstar has dared to answer his challenge. Given that this will be the first major feud for Black since his arrival on the main roster, WWE needs to book him in a rivalry with a veteran like Randy Orton.

The Apex Predator knows how to put Superstars over and his heel work has received appreciation from all corners of the world. Randy can kick this feud off by just hitting Black with an RKO out of nowhere on the 25th June episode of SmackDown Live. The former NXT Champion would come out and ask any Superstar to face him but Orton will put him down with just one RKO.

These two Superstars certainly have unique characters and thus, if given time and freedom, they can pull off one of the best feuds in recent times. The Creative team can book a match between the two at Extreme Rules, with an extreme stipulation. But, that would definitely not be the end of this rivalry.

WWE should book Randy Orton to win the first of their three encounters. Black can win the second one at SummerSlam which will be followed by a grand finale inside Hell in a Cell.

Since both of these Superstars do not need any titles to make the feud special, this will give WWE Creative a good mid-card feud. The only thing WWE should not do is book these two Superstars in tag team matches against each other. They should try to cross the PG limits by having Black invade Orton's house or have Randy take a jab at Black using Zelina Vega's name.

This rivalry should be full of personal shots and extremities and not of tag team matches and meaningless promos.

If you have been following the results of recent WWE Live Events, you may know that Orton and Black have been wrestling each other. So, in case WWE goes forward in this direction, it is a win-win situation for all.