Opinion: Randy Orton is the definition of a heel

Nikhil Chauhan
ANALYST
Feature
267   //    22 Sep 2018, 11:00 IST

The Definition of Heel: Randy Orton
Randy Orton

Randy Orton made his much anticipated return to WWE SmackDown Live a month back, going into the Hell in a Cell match against Jeff Hardy. A lot has been said about Orton as a heel, The Legend Killer might be the only wrestler who has time and again helped himself by turning heel, but is equally capable of a face run for the company.

The unpopular opinion goes on to claim that The Viper is probably the most underrated wrestler who has spent almost two decades with the company now. This goes on with the contention that Orton hasn't been booked as strong as other faces of the company, mostly John Cena. They made their debuts almost at the same time back in 2001.

While John Cena has continued to be the face of the company, only passing the torch to Vince's favorite Roman Reigns in the last few years. Randy Orton has remained the underdog for as long as one can remember.

Randy Orton
The Viper feuding with Jeff Hardy

Orton's illustrious career might have started on RAW, WWE's flagship show, but for as long as one can remember, he has been the torch bearer of WWE's blue brand - SmackDown Live.

Randy Orton has personified the definition of being a heel in WWE. The Viper has successfully managed different identities within this very small distinction of being a heel and a face. He can be the manipulative and vicious The Viper Randy Orton, also he can be the torturous and lethal The Legend Killer Randy Orton.

He might be the only wrestler who has established himself as a fan favourite heel who has more than one heel persona in WWE. Orton's heel turn isn't all about calling the WWE Universe useless, but about agreeing with the WWE Universe about who doesn't deserve to be in the ring and has to be eliminated.

Randy Orton continues his heel run on WWE SmackDown Live, and has his eyes are targeted on his next victim, after having destroyed Jeff Hardy at Hell in a Cell.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown Randy Orton
