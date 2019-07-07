Opinion: Randy Orton should face Aleister Black at WWE Extreme Rules

Shiraz Aslam FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 07 Jul 2019, 19:54 IST

Randy Orton Vs Aleister Black is best for business.

For the past two months, Aleister Black has been cutting mysterious and eerie promos backstage. The former NXT Champion's promos have been interesting and his promo skills have come a long way. However, Black hasn't competed in a wrestling match since early April. In short, Black hasn't done much of note rather than talk, which is an odd occurrence for a star of his character and caliber.

A few weeks ago, Black dared any superstar backstage to pick a fight with him. Unfortunately for Black, no one stepped up to challenge him until last week. Last week, someone knocked on Black's door when he was a cutting a promo. Black sadistically smiled, but his challenger wasn't revealed. According to Black, the individual retreated after knocking the door. Black then announced that he would be waiting for that particular individual at Extreme Rules.

WWE has announced on their website that Black's opponent for Extreme Rules will be announced on the upcoming edition of SmackDown Live. The question of whom Black will face still remains a mystery. However, I am of the view that Randy Orton should challenge Aleister Black at Extreme Rules. There are a number of reasons why Orton would be the perfect opponent for Black.

Orton is one of the best to ever lace up a pair of boots in WWE and Black is trying to make a name for himself. A seasoned veteran like Orton would help Black grow as a competitor in WWE. Orton has put over younger talent in the past and I'm sure that he would be willing to do the honors for the upstart Black. Black would gain a ton of momentum by feuding with a star of Orton's caliber.

As some would be aware, Orton has expressed his desire to face Black on social media. This shows just how highly Orton views Black. It's apparent that Orton is motivated and encouraged to face Black. A motivated Orton puts on great feuds and even better matches. Hence, a feud between Orton and Black would make for great television.

If you give it a deep thought, you might deduce that Orton and Black have much in common. Both tend to let their actions speak for them and both have sinister demons within them that could cause great harm to their opponents. Both have characters that can switch between a heel and a babyface. Whenever you put two stars that have so much in common together, you tend to hit the jackpot. Orton and Black could prove to have phenomenal chemistry together.

Orton and Black are currently two of the most under-utilized stars on the roster. They haven't had a lot to do over the past month. Orton has been missing since Super ShowDown whereas Black has done nothing more than cutting promos. Pitting these two together would give both something worthwhile to do.

There's more good than bad in a feud between Black and Orton. A feud between Orton and Black makes sense from a storyline perspective.

