Opinion: Randy Orton vs Rey Mysterio may lead to Hair vs Mask

This feud could get interesting

This past week on SmackDown Live, Rey Mysterio was hit so hard by Randy Orton that his mask came flying off as WWE struggled to create camera angles to avoid showing Mysterio's face.

It appeared as though it was a botch, to begin with, but Orton went on to leave the arena with Mysterio's mask which has led to many members of the WWE Universe questioning where this feud could be leading.

Mysterio and Orton have a long history that dates all the way back to the 2006 Royal Rumble where Mysterio eliminated The Viper to win the match before he then lost his WrestleMania main event shot the following month at No Way Out.

Mysterio was later added back to the match by Teddy Long and the WrestleMania match saw Kurt Angle defend against both Orton and Mysterio and shockingly it was the Master of the 619 who came out on top.

More than 12 years later, their feud has been rehashed and this time around it appears that the former World Champions could be about to make it deeply personal. WWE is aware that TLC needs to have a pulling point and a gimmick match at a gimmick pay-per-view would be perfect.

Orton has grown his hair quite long in recent months, which means that it would be a fantastic option for the two stars if they decided to bring back this match type. Mysterio was once unmasked in WCW more than two decades ago, so this wouldn't be the first time he has put his mask on the line and it would definitely add to the hype of the final show of the year.

Do you think Orton and Mysterio should go all out in this feud? Have your say in the comments section below...