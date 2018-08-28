Opinion: Reason why Ronda Rousey could be the female version of Stone Cold Steve Austin

Sanjay Dutta FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 817 // 28 Aug 2018, 00:30 IST

'Rowdy' Ronda Rousey celebrating after winning the RAW Women's Championship

Ronda Rousey is one of the best things to have happened to the WWE this year. The former Judoka and UFC Bantamweight Champion has taken to the world of sports entertainment like fish to water.

Rousey's performance inside the ring has earned praise from critics and fans alike. Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter called Rousey one of the fastest learner's the business has ever seen.

Rousey seems to get it, and it feels like she was born to be a professional wrestler. This is not a knock on her previous career as a Judoka and an MMA fighter, but she seems more happy doing this. Rousey is an entertainer at the core, and ever since jumping ship to the WWE at the start of the year, she has stolen the show every time she's stepped inside the squared circle.

Rousey is wildly popular among the fans, and her popularity seems to be growing day by day. Stone Cold Steve Austin is arguably the biggest draw in the history of professional wrestling.

The WWE hasn't been able to find a successor for The Rattlesnake in their Women's division, someone who gets the loudest reaction, someone who has the crowds on their feet during a match, someone who can sell out arenas all over the world. But now it seems like the company has finally found the female version of Steve Austin in the form of 'Rowdy' Ronda Rousey.

While some may argue that it is too early to compare The Rowdy One to someone of the stature of Stone Cold, i am of the opinion that if Rousey continues her red-hot streak, she will end up as the greatest female performer in the WWE. If Rousey manages to continue this momentum, her name will be taken in the same breath as The Texas Rattlesnake.

Besides, The Rowdy One and The Texas Rattlesnake share a lot of similarities. Both of them are bad a**es inside the ring, making the lives of their opponents a living hell. The greatest adversaries in their respective careers have been the 'McMahons'.

Stone Cold feuded with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon for a long time, and Rousey constantly butts heads with Vince's daughter, Stephanie McMahon. Both of them are huge draws, and have a large fan base.

Ronda Rousey has all the ingredients to become the first female megastar of the wrestling business. The only area where The Rowdy One needs to improve is on the mic, but we believe that she will get there as time passes.

She is one of the most talented and hard-working women in the company, and we won't be surprised to see her at the top of WWE's Women's division for many years to come.