Opinion: Reason why SmackDown Live 1000 may not live up to lofty expectations

Harsh Agrawal FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Preview 556 // 06 Sep 2018, 21:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

SmackDown Live!

WWE SmackDown is set to host its 1000th episode on October 16 this year. Going by the way WWE is advertising, it is going to be a huge celebration. This is a big achievement for any TV show, and it deserves the celebration.

Some reports are already suggesting former wrestlers like The Rock and Steve Austin are going to be there. About a month is left, so maybe more former wrestlers will be advertised.

SmackDown! debuted in the United States on April 29 1999. It is the second-longest running weekly episodic cable television show in US prime-time history, only behind Monday Night Raw. It complements Raw as the second of WWE's two main weekly programs.

SmackDown has been broadcasted from 163 arenas, in 148 cities and towns, and in seven countries. There is a lot of history related to this brand, which was always seen as the second-best next to Raw, including 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin destroying the DX Express, Arnold Schwarzenegger punching Triple H, and John Cena making his WWE debut against Kurt Angle.

SmackDown Live!

SmackDown's 1000th episode will be a big event just like Raw's 25 year anniversary, which was celebrated earlier this year. And that is the problem, maybe WWE will make it exactly like Raw's 25th anniversary. Raw 25 Years received mixed to negative reviews and reactions from critics and WWE fans.

The event was too boring, and many segments were there to just fill the time. Wrestlers like Chris Jericho, Boogeyman, and Jonathan Coachman did not even come out, and were only seen in absurd backstage segments.

The overall event was heavily criticised for not being organized properly. The Undertaker's segment in particular was criticized for making no sense and being too cryptic. WWE did not focus on their primary job - wrestling.

A total of only 5 televised matches were held on the show in the span of 3 hours. The rest were filled with promos, poker games, and other illogical backstage segments.

Unfortunately, WWE may do the same in SmackDown's 1000th episode. It is a rare feat for any TV show. Fans would want to remember it with delight for being part of the history. So, instead of making it just about the Hall of Famers, give equal credit to the current roster as well. Of course, ex-superstars deserve to be part of this event, but only in a segment or two.

Give fans what they would come to watch - wrestling. So instead of filling the TV time with meaningless backstage segments, schedule great matches like Daniel Bryan vs AJ Styles, or Samoa Joe vs Rusev to mark the occasion.

Otherwise fans will always remember SmackDown's 1000th episode with grief just like they remember Raw's 25th year anniversary.