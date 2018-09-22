Opinion: Why Rey Mysterio Should Return To SmackDown Live

Rey Mysterio is close to a return to WWE.

This past week, many reliable sources broke the news that Rey Mysterio had finally signed a two-year deal with WWE. This news has taken the world by storm and the fans are buzzing about Mysterio's much-anticipated return to the WWE ring.

Mysterio is regarded as the greatest Luchador and the best cruiserweight in WWE history. Rey Mysterio is one of the greatest underdogs in WWE history and is one of the most decorated champions of all time.

Given that the brand-split is still in effect, it would make complete sense to bring Mysterio back to the blue brand,i.e SmackDown Live.

The majority of the success that Mysterio achieved in his WWE career was on the blue brand. He won the World Heavyweight Championship on two separate occasions on the blue brand. His historic Royal Rumble win in 2006 and his eventual title win at Wrestlemania 22 came into fruition while he was competing on the blue brand. Mysterio's epic rivalries with CM Punk, The Undertaker and Batista all took place on the blue brand. In short, Mysterio was a focal point in the main-event scene on SmackDown Live for the better part of a decade.

On the contrary, Mysterio's run on Raw was a colossal failure. Mysterio was stuck in the mid-card throughout his run on Raw, he was treading water most of the time and spent the latter half of his career as a tag-team competitor. Mysterio was under-utilized on Raw and was prioritized on SmackDown live.

As Mysterio achieved considerable success on the blue brand, Mysterio should return back to the brand that was a pivotal part in making him the star that he is today.

Moreover, SmackDown Live is short of credible babyfaces. Mysterio has been a babyface throughout his career and is one the most beloved and revered stars in all of WWE. Mysterio, as a babyface, will add more depth to the paper-thin SmackDown roster.

In addition, there are countless dream matches and fairy tale-like scenarios for Mysterio on SmackDown Live. Mysterio can put the current US champion, Shinsuke Nakamura, to test, he could challenge for AJ Styles' WWE Championship or he could renew rivalries with skilled veterans like Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. Contrarily, Mysterio would certainly get lost in the shuffle on Raw which is loaded with babyfaces like Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, and Roman Reigns.

