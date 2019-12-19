Opinion: Ricochet should challenge Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble

Steven Wilson
19 Dec 2019

Will Ricochet be the next challenger to Brock Lesnar's WWE Championship?

It's fair to say that many wrestling fans are looking forward to Royal Rumble.

Not only do we get to see two of the event's signature matches, but it is highly likely that the WWE Championship will make a rare appearance as well.

The belt is currently held by Brock Lesnar, who has been absent from WWE TV since his successful championship defense against Rey Mysterio at Survivor Series.

With WrestleMania on the horizon, it is expected that The Beast Incarnate will survive the Rumble and go into the Showcase of the Immortals with the belt. This is especially likely with Cain Velasquez and even Tyson Fury as his rumored Mania foes.

So it is important that Brock's opponent on January 26th be someone who will provide an exciting contest with Lesnar whilst also not looking bad in defeat.

To me, there is one man on the RAW roster that fits this bill perfectly.

Since being called up from NXT at the beginning of 2019, Ricochet has experienced mixed success on Monday nights.

Despite having a United States Title reign under his belt and being a part of an entertaining feud with AJ Styles, 'The One and Only' has had a pretty stop-start year.

His performance on this week's RAW in the US Title No.1 contender's gauntlet match indicates that the company still thinks highly of Ricochet. With no set feuds in the pipeline, what harm would there be throwing him in against Lesnar?

Historically, Lesnar has produced his best performances against small, quicker individuals. Take his bouts this year with Finn Balor and Rey Mysterio for example.

Arguably, Ricochet is the most agile Superstar WWE has at their disposal. His speed and unpredictable offense will pose problems to The Beast. Not just that, Ricochet has been known in the past to take some big moves against larger opponents, which will make Lesnar look a lot better.

Ricochet represents a wrestler fans would love to see beat Brock for the title, but many will know it is unlikely. Simply putting on a strong showing against Lesnar will do the former indie standout a world of good heading into the Mania season.

Some may believe he is better placed being in the Rumble match itself, but with the 30-man field equally divided this year between RAW, SmackDown, and NXT, Ricochet will look better trying his hand at Brock than being a big spot wrestler in the Rumble.