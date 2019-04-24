Opinion: Robert Roode is the best thing to have happened by the Superstar Shake-Up

Glorious Bobby Roode to Robert Roode

WWE has gone through a series of changes after the Superstar Shake-Up. In a surprising move, Roman Reigns was drafted to SmackDown Live, in what seems like a great attempt to allow Seth Rollins to live his Beast Slayer days before The Big Dog steals the limelight.The step to have Roman Reigns in the blue brand also opens up great opportunities for what has been called the B-Show until now.

The Superstar Shake-Up also split a lot of tag-teams including The Bar, which had been a sure shot at the Tag-Team Titles for the last couple of years. Cesaro competed in his first singles match in the most recent episode of RAW in a winning effort, without Sheamus at his side. This also gives the Celtic Warrior a good reason to fight his way back into the Championship picture.

The best thing to have happened after the Superstar Shake-Up is certainly the transition of Bobby Roode into Robert Roode. The former TNA star had a very impressive heel run as the undisputed NXT Champion, but failed to garner the same kind of aura and momentum when he was promoted to SmackDown Live as a babyface.

Bobby Roode was immediately put into the United States Title picture, but after a series of loses, he failed to garner the kind of dominance that he had in NXT as a full-time heel. Roode was put into a tag-team with Chad Gable after a failed single's push.

Bobby Roode returned to challenge Ricochet in a new look this week on RAW. Roode sported a moustache and demanded to be called Robert Roode. Ricochet split with Aleister Black, while Roode split with his former partner Chad Gable during the Superstar Shake-Up, and in my view, this works for all the Superstars concerned.

Ricochet lost to Robert Roode in his first Single's match since being part of a tag team. It was evident from the audience's reaction that the WWE Universe has adopted the new Robert Roode character really well. Roode is an impressive wrestler and proven veteran, and and with WWE now looking to push him by giving him a victory against Ricochet, things look very bright for Robert Roode.