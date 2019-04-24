×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Opinion: Robert Roode is the best thing to have happened by the Superstar Shake-Up

Nikhil Chauhan
ANALYST
Feature
247   //    24 Apr 2019, 03:13 IST

Glorious Bobby Roode to Robert Roode
Glorious Bobby Roode to Robert Roode

WWE has gone through a series of changes after the Superstar Shake-Up. In a surprising move, Roman Reigns was drafted to SmackDown Live, in what seems like a great attempt to allow Seth Rollins to live his Beast Slayer days before The Big Dog steals the limelight.The step to have Roman Reigns in the blue brand also opens up great opportunities for what has been called the B-Show until now.

The Superstar Shake-Up also split a lot of tag-teams including The Bar, which had been a sure shot at the Tag-Team Titles for the last couple of years. Cesaro competed in his first singles match in the most recent episode of RAW in a winning effort, without Sheamus at his side. This also gives the Celtic Warrior a good reason to fight his way back into the Championship picture.

The best thing to have happened after the Superstar Shake-Up is certainly the transition of Bobby Roode into Robert Roode. The former TNA star had a very impressive heel run as the undisputed NXT Champion, but failed to garner the same kind of aura and momentum when he was promoted to SmackDown Live as a babyface.

Bobby Roode was immediately put into the United States Title picture, but after a series of loses, he failed to garner the kind of dominance that he had in NXT as a full-time heel. Roode was put into a tag-team with Chad Gable after a failed single's push.

Bobby Roode returned to challenge Ricochet in a new look this week on RAW. Roode sported a moustache and demanded to be called Robert Roode. Ricochet split with Aleister Black, while Roode split with his former partner Chad Gable during the Superstar Shake-Up, and in my view, this works for all the Superstars concerned.

Ricochet lost to Robert Roode in his first Single's match since being part of a tag team. It was evident from the audience's reaction that the WWE Universe has adopted the new Robert Roode character really well. Roode is an impressive wrestler and proven veteran, and and with WWE now looking to push him by giving him a victory against Ricochet, things look very bright for Robert Roode.

Tags:
WWE Raw Bobby roode Chad Gable WWE Superstar Shakeup
Advertisement
WWE Raw: 5 reasons why Bobby Roode is now Robert Roode
RELATED STORY
5 tag teams that broke up in the WWE Superstar Shakeup 2019
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers of last night's Raw (April 22)
RELATED STORY
WWE News: The Usos officially join Monday Night Raw
RELATED STORY
5 theories on why WWE split up Bobby Roode & Chad Gable
RELATED STORY
5 Wrestlers/Factions whose career have been hurt by the Superstar Shakeup in the past
RELATED STORY
Which brand won the Superstar Shakeup?
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why The Bar attacking Kofi Kingston and Seth Rollins on WWE Raw was the best thing to do
RELATED STORY
4 interesting scenarios created due to the second WWE Superstar Shakeup
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Superstar Shakeup Results: April 15th 2019, latest Raw Superstar Shakeup winners, video highlights
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us