Opinion: Roman Reigns should be The Fiend's first target on SmackDown

Steven Wilson FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 22 // 14 Oct 2019, 01:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Fiend

The first night of the WWE Draft this past Friday saw 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt make the move to the blue brand and with that, the Fox Network. It is a move that was widely anticipated given the broadcaster's apparent high interest in the character - interest that could be the reason behind WWE's scramble to create a different finish to the Hell in a Cell main event.

So now that The Fiend is part of the SmackDown roster, the big question is what comes next for Wyatt? Whilst SmackDown teased the possibility of a continuation of his feud with Seth Rollins, it is highly likely that the Universal Champion will remain on RAW.

Now it has been clear thus far that The Fiend isn't motivated by championships. He merely enjoys torturing his foes mentally and exposing their greatest weaknesses. He also isn't shy of targeting those towards the top end of the roster, and when it comes to SmackDown, there is no bigger name then their number one draft pick Roman Reigns.

Bray Wyatt is no stranger to The Big Dog, given that he engaged in a heated rivalry with the former Eater of Worlds back in 2015. But the Wyatt of now is a completely different animal to that we saw four years ago. He has never been as hot a property in the eyes of the higher-ups and the fans as he is now.

However, the ending to Wyatt's championship match with Rollins last week didn't do him any favors. He now needs a high profile victory to regain his momentum as WWE's chief tormentor.

Of all the names the promotion currently has, Reigns is the one who can take a defeat and not come off any weaker. He can, therefore, play the perfect foil to The Fiend. Roman also has several allies and WWE can easily tee up a number of names to suffer one of The Fiend's signature sneak attacks to psych out Reigns.

Examples are recent tag partner Daniel Bryan and soon-to-be returning family members The Usos. If WWE really want to make The Fiend a massive deal, they could even attempt to bring back The Rock for one more night and feed him to Wyatt.

A feud between Reigns and Wyatt right now is big money though. Not only will it do The Fiend some good, but it could play a pivotal role in bringing more eyes to SmackDown on Fox.