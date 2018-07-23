Opinion: Roman Reigns Vs Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam is a terrible idea.

No!No!No!

Why doesn't WWE learn from its mistakes?

Roman Reigns Vs Brock Lesnar isn't what's best for business. You just need to look at their history together and you will easily find that out. Wrestlemania 31 was set to be headlined by Roman Reigns Vs Brock Lesnar but the fan resentment to Roman Reigns was unprecedented.

The match was good but the crowd cheered on Lesnar instead of Reigns. Luckily, Seth Rollins cashed in to become world champion and the fans didn't riot. Then, for yet another time, WWE had Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar main-event Wrestlemania this year. This time around, there was no Seth Rollins and the match was horrendous to watch. The crowd was completely dead for this match and the match was one of Wrestlemania's worst main-events. WWE scheduled a rematch for the Greatest Royal Rumble at Saudi Arabia in a steel cage. The fan reaction wasn't that bad but the controversial ending drew the ire of fans in attendance and at home.

Now, recent reports and rumors indicate that Reigns is penciled in to face and defeat Lesnar at SummerSlam. This match is happening for the third time! It just can't get worse, can it? It's high time WWE realizes that Reigns Vs Lesnar is a terrible idea. Here's why?

First of all, the crowd doesn't want to see Roman Reigns in the main-event picture. He has been in the spotlight for far too long and the fans are sick of it. A win over Lesnar would cause the fans in attendance riot and raise hell. The match would be hijacked by the fans, who will draw their attention elsewhere.

Second of all, rematch after rematch after rematch is never a good idea. WWE have done Reigns Vs Lesnar two times this year and none of them were received well. Fans have lost complete interest in their never-ending rivalry and there's nothing new (to add intrigue) to their feud.

Most importantly, WWE has much better options. Bobby Lashley is set to take on Roman Reigns for the right to contend for the Universal title. Lashley Vs Lesnar is a dream match for fans of all ages. WWE could go ahead with an announced match between Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman. Even though Finn Balor and Seth Rollins are out of Universal title contention, they would have always been better options than ' The Big Dog.'

What do you think about Roman Reigns Vs Brock Lesnar?

