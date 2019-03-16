Opinion: Ronda Rousey's WWE career seems to be over before it's even started

Rousey seems to be really unhappy with WWE

It's only been a year for Ronda Rousey in WWE. Seen at WrestleMania 34 teaming alongside Kurt Angle to take on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, Ronda Rousey has come a long way in this past year.

Rousey continues to be in action in every episode and has been dominant throughout her year old career. She has defended her RAW Women's Championship belt in all the major PPV's ever since becoming one and has tirelessly gotten better with every fight. As things stand today, Ronda Rousey is more than just a big draw hailing from MMA. Rousey's availability in every episode of RAW and PPV's, all the while maintaining her fan-favourite persona.

Rowdy Ronda Rousey debuted to a great response from the WWE Universe and the former MMA wrestler has shown the world that she is capable of anything. She first stepped foot in the WWE at WrestleMania 31 alongside The Rock. A couple of years later she had her first match, and now, as WrestleMania 35 approaches, it seems like Rousey is struggling to get the WWE Universe vouching for her against her match with Becky Lynch.

A lot of things have changed for both Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch. The former has suffered a good deal because of the latter's success. Becky Lynch and her "The Man" persona has taken the WWE Universe by storm. She continues to be the fan favourite and the amount of support pouring her way is immense. This has made matters worse for Ronda Rousey who has turned into a potential heel on their road to WrestleMania for the RAW Women's Championship.

There were rumours that Rousey isn't so pleased with the WWE and the fact that she hasn't been advertised post-WrestleMania does hint towards an exit from the former UFC Champion. In a series of incidents involving Ronda Rousey, the UFC Champion received major backlash from the WWE Universe for the foul language she used in a twitter war that broke out between Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch. In the most recent episode of RAW, Rousey was fined for genuinely punching the referee before exiting the arena.

Becky Lynch vs Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 35

In the advancement towards their WrestleMania match, WWE Crowd heavily booed Ronda Rousey who was being pushed as a babyface ever since she stepped foot in the ring. This comes after huge support that is pouring in for Becky Lynch. It seems difficult for Ronda Rousey to take this sudden change which is usual in WWE, as this is something Ronda Rousey might not have been prepared for.

There are rumors that this might be her last match and that Rousey might quit the company post WrestleMania 35. What remains to be seen is the result of the match between Lynch and Rousey as both are formidable figures in the field of professional wrestling. Rousey's loss will be the first of her WWE career and Lynch's loss might not pave well for The Man who has been through a series of losses and been out of action for a while now.

