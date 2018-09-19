Opinion: Rusev Day split benefits nobody

Nikhil Chauhan FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 405 // 19 Sep 2018, 22:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rusev Day splits

Rusev Day broke up in dramatic fashion on the last episode of WWE SmackDown Live. The split has apparently triggered Aiden English's heel turn, and somehow made Rusev's face turn official. Something the entire WWE Universe was expecting from The Bulgarian Brute. But it seems like the lack of timing in this particular storyline involving Rusev and Aiden English might doom both superstars.

When Rusev was randomly paired with Aiden English last year, the WWE Universe was left scratching their heads on this odd pairing. Rusev hadn't had a great stint in WWE for a very long time despite being pitted against the likes of John Cena and Randy Orton at the very beginning of his career.

Aiden English on the other hand, did not even make it into the picture as a complete superstar good enough to compete in the ring. But he had a voice which could turned tables if he was paired with any other superstar. And that's what WWE did with Rusev who barely spoke, and Aiden English, The Shakespeare of Songs.

And then came the infamous Rusev Day, which took the entire WWE Universe by storm. The popularity of Rusev grew to a sudden headliner and the merchandise sales ensured that Rusev will continue to be in the good books of Vince McMahon. English as well, who was just lingering around before being paired with Rusev, found a footing in the WWE arena as the superstar who gave voice to Rusev Day.

The Rusev Day chants grew louder and louder, forcing Vince McMahon to push The Bulgarian Brute as a main-eventer on SmackDown Live. During this time, Rusev was pitted against A-list wrestlers and also got a title opportunity against AJ Styles at a pay-per-view. The duo went on to be top contenders for the tag-team titles as well.

The breakup of Rusev Day started to make more sense when Lana and Rusev lost successive matches because of Aiden English in one way or another. And in the last episode of SmackDown Live, it became evident that Rusev Day had broken up for good.

What was surprising was the fact that it came in the form of Aiden English targeting Rusev, and not the other way round. While the feud itself looks promising, it's a really bad time for this particular storyline.

Aiden English will fall back to being almost irrelevant on the show once the storyline wraps up, unless he is paired with some other superstar. Rusev on the other hand, can do much more. But the point remains the same, without Rusev Day chants, Rusev might not get the same kind of support.

Although Aiden English and Rusev were a pair, Rusev competed in the single's division as Aiden English wasn't seen as a top star by the company. And now that Rusev will come along with Lana, who by the way isn't the likable star WWE wants to see, it will only make matters difficult for Rusev.