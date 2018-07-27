Opinion: Samoa Joe must defeat AJ Styles at SummerSlam

Shiraz Aslam FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 767 // 27 Jul 2018, 13:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Samoa Joe

This past Tuesday on SmackDown Live, it was officially announced that AJ Styles will take on his arch-rival, Samoa Joe, at SummerSlam for the WWE Championship. These two have plenty of history in TNA. In fact many consider Styles Vs Joe to be TNA's version of John Cena Vs Randy Orton. These two will square off for the first time in a WWE ring and an instant classic is almost inevitable. However, when the dust settles, Samoa Joe should walk out of SummerSlam with the WWE title over his shoulder.

It's astonishing to fathom that Joe hasn't won a single title on the main roster despite debuting last January in 2017. He has challenged unsuccessfully for the Universal and Intercontinental title on several occasions and he will get his first WWE title shot against AJ Styles at this year's SummerSlam. A star of Joe's caliber and prowess should've been a multi-time world champion by now, but luck hasn't been on Joe's side thus far. Joe's world title run is long overdue.

Furthermore, Styles is running short of credible challengers. He has overcome the challenges of Rusev, Shinsuke Nakamura, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and many others over the course of his long WWE title reign. His title reigns lost its luster a long time ago and it's high time that he drops the title. Joe is the last credible and plausible heel challenger for Styles on the blue brand. Joe is the perfect candidate to dethrone the Phenomenal One.

Joe's SmackDown live run has been underwhelming thus far. He was recently embroiled in a nothing feud with Tye Dillinger and R-Truth. He failed to win the MITB briefcase and was left off the Extreme Rules pay-per-view. A huge loss to Styles at SummerSlam would hurt Joe's credibility and would push him down the pecking order. On the contrary, A win over Styles would boost his credibility and catapult him to unimaginable heights.

The possibilities are endless for Joe. Joe could feud with Jeff Hardy in a blockbuster title match. Joe could have a full-fledged feud with Daniel Bryan as well or he could take on Rusev too. There are countless options for Joe as WWE champion. Joe could turn face and fight off the challenges of Randy Orton, The Miz, Andrade 'Cien' Almas etc.

Joe deserves to be WWE champion and there's nothing that should stop WWE from crowning him WWE champion.

Only Sportskeeda gives you the latest Wrestling News, rumors and updates.