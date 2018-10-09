Opinion: Shawn Michaels needs to honor his word and stay retired

Dennis Stansfield FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 134 // 09 Oct 2018, 01:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Enter caption

With WWE Super Show-down in the rear-view mirror and WWE Crown Jewel on the horizon, as well as the rumors of Shawn Michaels coming out of retirement for the first time in eight years to reform D-Generation X to take on the Brothers of Destruction, it is time to once again state that Shawn Michaels coming out of retirement is a horrible idea and should not happen.

It's not that Michaels can't perform in the ring any longer. As a matter of fact, I would bet that even at his age he can outperform most of the current main roster. Not to mention the endless amount of dream matches that could spawn from a return such as Shawn Michaels v. AJ Styles, Shawn Michales v. Daniel Bryan, Shawn Michaels v. Seth Rollins, and the list goes on. The issue is that Michaels had the PERFECT retirement in 2010. He lost his Streak v. Career match to the Undertaker in the main event of WrestleMania 26 in an instant classic, and the emotions and speech the following night on RAW capped that off.

The common trend in wrestling is that wrestlers never truly never "retire" and honor the retirement stipulation of their matches. Prime examples of this are Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, and Mick Foley. All of whom retired at one point, but later returned and had lackluster results, this tarnishing their legacies. Michaels, on the other hand, has kept his word and has stayed retired for the past eight years, even though there have been rumors over the past few years that WWE has tried to get him to return on a number of occasions, such as the 2017 Royal Rumble in the Alamo Dome against AJ Styles.

With so many wrestlers going back on their word and coming back after retiring, and usually coming back with lacklustre results, I and many others hope that the Heart Break Kid doesn't break our hearts by returning and ruining what was the perfect retirement in WWE history.