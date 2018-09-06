Opinion: Shawn Michaels will retire The Undertaker at WrestleMania 35

Sourav Mahanty FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 803 // 06 Sep 2018, 03:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Nobody would have ever imagined seeing Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker in the same ring again

The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels are two of the biggest stars in pro-wrestling history. Naturally, the two make headlines whenever they appear on WWE television these days. But this past week on Raw, the two didn't just create headlines, they set the whole wrestling community abuzz.

As we all know by now, The Undertaker is set to face Triple H at WWE's Super Show-Down event in Australia later this year. Shawn Michaels was on Raw this past week to promote this epic match between his best friend and the man who retired him at WrestleMania 26.

As everybody expected, Shawn favored Triple H's chances in the match. But what nobody had expected was The Undertaker to come to the ring and confront Shawn Michaels. It was surreal to see the two legendary rivals in the same ring once again. But what followed would send the wrestling fans into a frenzy.

The Undertaker would mock Shawn Michaels about retiring him back at Wrestlemania 26. He would also claim that the only reason Shawn had stayed retired since then was because he was afraid of coming back and facing The Deadman one more time.

Now the question is, was the WWE setting up one more match between The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels?

Shawn Michaels has been retired since losing a retirement match to The Undertaker at Wrestlemania 26

If this is indeed the case then there is only one stage that is big enough to host this epic match -- Wrestlemania 35. Shawn Michaels should retire The Undertaker at the grandest stage of them all next year.

Now allow us to explain to you why this should happen. Two years back it looked like The Undertaker had retired at Wrestlemania 33 when he lost to Roman Reigns. He even left his gloves, hat and coat in the middle of the ring signifying that his time was up.

But since then he has made a comeback and wrestled on multiple occasions. This might be because The Deadman was not happy in the manner in which he had left. After all, Stone Cold got retired by The Rock, Ric Flair got retired by Shawn Michaels and Michaels got retired by The Undertaker himself. With all due respect, Roman Reigns pales in comparison to all these legends.

The Undertaker might have been eager to go out against the right guy. The only problem is there is no active wrestler who is big enough to retire The Undertaker. The only one who might have been capable of doing so was John Cena and he was squashed by The Undertaker at Wrestlemania 34 earlier this year.

But a returning Shawn Michaels is certainly a big enough name for The Undertaker to retire against at Wrestlemania. It will also be poetic to see Michaels retire the man who did the same to him years back at Wrestlemania 26.

Rumors of Shawn Michaels' return have persisted for years but time after time he has squashed them all. But earlier this year in an interview with Sky Sports, he hinted at a return for the first time since retiring saying he would be open to one more match but only against a fellow veteran.

Interestingly, The Undertaker seems to perfectly fit all of Shawn's demands for a final match. It would also not be difficult to set up a match between the two. Shawn could cost The Undertaker his upcoming match against Triple H and then in a reversal of their Wrestlemania 26 storyline, Undertaker would agree to put his career on the line just to face Michaels at Wrestlemania.

It would be foolish to think that this match is set in stone already. After all, it could all be just WWE's tactic to create buzz around the upcoming Super Show-Down event. But even then, the hints were just too glaring to completely ignore.

The Undertaker vs Shawn Michaels, one more time time at Wrestlemania. One can always dream.