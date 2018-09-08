Opinion: Should Shawn Michaels Come Out of Retirement?

Is it time?

Shawn Michaels, WWE Hall of Famer and arguably the greatest in-ring performer of all time, made an appearance on WWE RAW this past Monday to share his thoughts on the upcoming final match between Triple H and The Undertaker, on October 6, in Melbourne, Australia.

Shawn Michaels said that he has stayed retired all these years, unlike other who have retired only to later go back on their word, that he has stayed retired out of respect for the Phenom. The Undertaker would then claim that Shawn, who retired at WrestleMania 26 more than 8 years ago, was staying retired out of fear. This has led to speculation over Shawn possibly coming out of retirement for one or more matches.

Already several other names are being thrown around as possible opponents for several matches, including one with The Undertaker, which is already rumored for WWE's return to Saudi Arabia. Other names rumored for matches include Johnny Gargano and the much talked about 'dream match' with WWE Champions AJ Styles.

The heavily rumored news has been met with a mixed reaction from fans. Some are wishing that the news is indeed true, particularly those who wish to see the match with AJ Styles. while others like to think he had one of those perfect retirements, and so he should stay that way. I too, am one of those who believe he should stay retired.

A perfect way to go out

Shawn Michaels had a pretty perfect retirement. Shawn and The Undertaker had an excellent match in the main event of WrestleMania 26 back in 2010. Taker was the perfect final opponent for the Heartbreak Kid and both men gave perhaps the most emotional performances of their careers. The match was a perfect 10/10 performance and Shawn went out on his terms.

The following night on RAW, Shawn had a wonderful send-off, complete with thanking Bret Hart for forgiving him for Montreal, thanking the fans for everything over the years and embracing his best friend Triple H.

This is why I want Shawn to stay retired. Yes, I do think he is possibly the best in-ring performer of all time, and the thought of Shawn Michaels vs AJ Styles has me seeing 'Match of The Year' written all over it.

But Shawn still has the chance to do what Ric Flair, Mick Foley, and many others couldn't do. That is, to have gone out on the top of his game, with having had an amazing last match and wonderful goodbye.