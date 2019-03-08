Opinion: Should The Hardcore Title Return To The WWE

Many of the legends have held this prestigious title

It's been a decade since the Hardcore title vanished from WWE television and Pay-Per-Views.

Though the belt was an old busted championship with duct tape with the word "Hardcore" written in permanent marker, it had its own sense of prestige as it bridged the gap between the men and women of the company.

The title, once it went from being obtained in actual matches to the 24-hour rule, involved everyone who was not a champion at the time.

In addition to giving stars chances to be known as a current or former champion, it was easy to set up storylines with those who were interested in obtaining the belt.

During the attitude era, Spike Dudley, Molly Holy, Christian, and the Hurricane were just a few who managed to get their hands on the belt, even if it meant betraying friendships and partnerships.

According to the WWE website, the retired championship saw a spike in the number of stars who've held the title.

Between 1990-99 there were only 13 stars who've held the belt. However, from 2000-09, there were 208 stars who've held the title thanks to the champion defending their belt anytime, anywhere, as long as they had it.

With so many stars who are not being utilized in the locker room and seeing how Nia Jax took on the men during the Royal Rumble, it may be the right time to bring back such a classic title in order to make things interesting between the brands.

How The Belt Would Further Bridge The Gap?

Just like how the Women's Tag Team championships are used for both brands, Raw and SmackDown Live, the Hardcore title will not only be open to those on the main brands but NXT, U.S. and UK, and 205 Live as well.

This will give stars from these shows reason to invade each others brand and create matches that the fans would have to wait for until some stars from developmental are called to the main roster.

The hardcore title during its time meant things like, well, bloodshed. But today's stars are a lot more careful when it comes to protecting themselves in the ring.

With stars who've yet to hold a main roster title like Braun Strowman, Apollo Crews, and Curt Hawkins, it will keep them in the eyes of the audience. And if Vince McMahon is looking to try to keep his talent and give them the exposure that they want, this title will be that opportunity.

