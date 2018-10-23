Opinion: The Dean Ambrose Heel Turn Was Perfectly Timed

Ambrose assaults the Intercontinental Champion.

This week on RAW, Roman Reigns vacated the Universal Championship, in a heartfelt speech revealing the return of his leukemia. Moments later, his Shield brothers captured the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships in a truly touching moment, showing the comradery of the trio.

This was however shattered, when Dean Ambrose turned on his brother, leaving many to argue that the turn was badly timed. However, I'd argue that not only was Ambrose's turn perfectly timed, but it was necessary.

Obviously, one major gripe is that it came just moments after the trio were more bonded than before, sharing genuine tears as Roman leaves for an unknown amount of time. But when you look at the landscape of RAW, how many heels do we really have?

For years now, Superstars who have demonstrated heel tendencies have been cheered, whilst those acting as babyfaces (including Roman) have been demonized by the WWE Universe.

Look at Elias. Sure, this week he attacked a heel, but for over a year, the Living Truth has disrespected city after city, only to find himself being praised for this villainous deed. Ambrose attacking his Shield-brother, moments after Reigns' impassioned speech, is a true heel move. A heel, who will be booed, a novel concept in 2018.

Who else, would be the top heel on RAW? With Strowman seemingly turning face once again, the red brand was left without a top baddie to jeer. Who else could've filled that spot? Brock? Dolph? Drew?

Ambrose's turn is by far one of the most shocking moments in this hectic year and is one that will impact the company for months and maybe years to come.

Expect his feud with Rollins to be one of the most entertaining parts of Monday Nights, with both men having hatred for each other, and the Universal Title in their sights.