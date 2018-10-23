×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Opinion: The Dean Ambrose Heel Turn Was Perfectly Timed

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Feature
2.06K   //    23 Oct 2018, 16:00 IST

Ambrose assaults the Intercontinental Champion.
Ambrose assaults the Intercontinental Champion.

This week on RAW, Roman Reigns vacated the Universal Championship, in a heartfelt speech revealing the return of his leukemia. Moments later, his Shield brothers captured the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships in a truly touching moment, showing the comradery of the trio.

This was however shattered, when Dean Ambrose turned on his brother, leaving many to argue that the turn was badly timed. However, I'd argue that not only was Ambrose's turn perfectly timed, but it was necessary.

Obviously, one major gripe is that it came just moments after the trio were more bonded than before, sharing genuine tears as Roman leaves for an unknown amount of time. But when you look at the landscape of RAW, how many heels do we really have?


For years now, Superstars who have demonstrated heel tendencies have been cheered, whilst those acting as babyfaces (including Roman) have been demonized by the WWE Universe.

Look at Elias. Sure, this week he attacked a heel, but for over a year, the Living Truth has disrespected city after city, only to find himself being praised for this villainous deed. Ambrose attacking his Shield-brother, moments after Reigns' impassioned speech, is a true heel move. A heel, who will be booed, a novel concept in 2018.

Who else, would be the top heel on RAW? With Strowman seemingly turning face once again, the red brand was left without a top baddie to jeer. Who else could've filled that spot? Brock? Dolph? Drew?

Ambrose's turn is by far one of the most shocking moments in this hectic year and is one that will impact the company for months and maybe years to come.

Expect his feud with Rollins to be one of the most entertaining parts of Monday Nights, with both men having hatred for each other, and the Universal Title in their sights.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Shield Roman Reigns Dean Ambrose
Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 23-year-old wrestling fan, who started watching in 2003. He is also a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University. When not writing, he enjoys watching movies, reading comics, meeting with friends and terrorizing the city of Tokyo.
Opinion: The Dean Ambrose Heel Turn Was Badly Timed 
RELATED STORY
5 Indications That Dean Ambrose Could Still Turn Heel
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Dean Ambrose must not turn heel
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Predicting Dean Ambrose’s heel turn
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons Why Dean Ambrose Turned Heel
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Dean Ambrose must return as a heel
RELATED STORY
5 Ways Ambrose could turn heel
RELATED STORY
5 ways a Dean Ambrose heel turn could play out
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why a Dean Ambrose heel turn will look like...
RELATED STORY
What if Dean Ambrose turns heel?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us