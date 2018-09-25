Opinion: The Lio Rush and Bobby Lashley pairing benefits both WWE Superstars

Nikhil Chauhan FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 239 // 25 Sep 2018, 15:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Lio Rush and Bobby Lashley

Only a couple of weeks after appearing for WWE 205 Live, Lio Rush was promoted to Monday Night Raw as Bobby Lashley's Manager. Perhaps a couple of us could've anticipated that Lio Rush was primed for great success because of his athleticism and mic skills .

As a previous CZW World Heavyweight Champion and a 2016 Ring of Honor Top Prospect Tournament victor, Lio Rush was among the big names to join NXT in 2017. Truly, Rush's potential as a wrestler on the Independent Circuit did not come as one would have expected, because his appearances were losing efforts. Rush's abilities drove him to progress from an underdog to a deceitful hotshot on 205 Live.

After a string of snappy triumphs, Rush followed up by overcoming previous Cruiserweight Champion, Akira Tozawa twice. A month in the wake of besting Tozawa, Rush abruptly moved to oversee Bobby Lashley on Raw.

A standout concern with regards Lashley since his arrival has been his booking, he has been hampered by the way WWE isn't booking him as the dominant force like he was booked on Impact Wrestling.

Nonetheless, pretty much no one imagined that Lio Rush would be the solution to this problem. Surely there's a point to be made that Rush coming to Lashley's aid with a face turn proves that even WWE had no idea what to do with Lashley. There's additionally a point to be made that Lio Rush's identity is ideal for an administrative job.

This blending benefits Bobby Lashley extraordinarily as it adds another dimension to the previous Bellator Warrior's character, however it additionally benefits Lio Rush. Lio Rush invested little energy in NXT and has just been on 205 Live for a few months.

The main individuals with a broadened comprehension of exactly how great Lio Rush is are the niche audience who followed his run in Combat Zone Wrestling, Maryland Championship Wrestling, and Ring of Honor.

Performing on Raw permits the 23 Year Old Piece Of Gold to introduce himself before bigger groups of onlookers as Bobby Lashley's mouthpiece. Those same fans would then be able to keep on getting used to Rush on 205 Live.

Rush's ability was seen in the most recent episode of Raw when he utilised his physicality to evade an assault from Kevin Owens and Elias. In spite of it just being Rush's second week on Raw, his ability to get out of anything was worth talking about.

Lashley and Rush will end up being a tenable pair on Monday Night RAW. The mix of a powerhouse and mouthpiece isn't new, but it's compelling because Lashley is involved with someone who can talk as well as anchor his babyface persona.