Opinion: The Miz should be the next WWE Champion

Shiraz Aslam FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 734 // 18 Sep 2018, 20:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The next WWE Champion should be The Miz

In my opinion, The Miz is without a doubt the best on-screen villain on WWE programming today. He generates genuine heel heat from the crowd whenever he emerges, and his work on the mic is second to none. Although he may be despised by the crowd, the WWE Universe has tremendous respect, acclaim, and regard for the self-proclaimed A-Lister - The Miz.

Miz has spent the majority of his career in the mid-card with a brief run in the main-event scene in 2010-11. Unfortunately for The Miz, his initial run at the top tier of the WWE was a complete bust and was horribly botched by the WWE. He was booked as a cowardly WWE Champion and played second fiddle to stars like John Cena, The Rock, Randy Orton and Sheamus.

Fortunately for the former Tough Enough competitor, he developed and improved his character work to the point that he became a regular fixture in the upper-mid card as the Intercontinental Champion.

In less than a decade, The Miz managed to capture the Intercontinental title a total of eight times, just one short of Chris Jericho's record nine title reigns.

But many hardcore fans, including myself, believe that it's time to give the A-lister another shot at the main-event scene as the WWE Champion on SmackDown Live.

The A-Lister

The Miz is definitely a main-event caliber athlete and his promos are as astounding as they get. His in-ring work has improved significantly as he has shown that he can hang in there with the best that WWE has to offer like Daniel Bryan and Seth Rollins.

He single-handedly restored the Intercontinental title's prestige and made it relevant once again. Miz should be rewarded for his utmost dedication and extreme hard-work with a WWE title reign that he has earned rightfully.

Furthermore, Miz is the only heel on SmackDown Live that stands a decent chance against AJ Styles. Shinsuke Nakamura failed to capture the WWE title from Styles, Rusev suffered the same fate, and Samoa Joe's pursuit has been a failure till date.

Given that WWE seldom does face vs face feuds, it's inevitable that Styles will face The Miz for the WWE Championship. In fact, Miz is scheduled to face his arch nemises, Daniel Bryan, at WWE Super Show-Down in a number one contender's match. There's a strong chance that he emerges victorious and dethrones Styles at Survivor Series.

Moreover, the possibilities with Miz as WWE Champion are endless and intriguing. Miz can tear through the entire blue brand as the cowardly champion who cheats his way out of every predicament. The best scenario in my mind would be Daniel Bryan vs The Miz at WrestleMania 35 for the WWE Championship.