Opinion: The Miz should win the WWE title at Crown Jewel

Liam Hoofe FOLLOW ANALYST Preview // 31 Oct 2018

Crown Jewel is set to be one of the most controversial shows in WWE history

Its been a roller coaster few weeks as a WWE fan. The devastating news of Roman Reigns' illness threw the WWE Creative department into panic mode. Then this past Sunday night, fans were treated to a feel good moment, as the women's division defied the odds and delivered one of the best PPVs of the year - WWE Evolution.

Early in November the company is heading to Saudi Arabia for the controversial Crown Jewel event.

The whole event has been a PR disaster for the WWE. The murder of Saudi journalist, Jamal Khashoggi has turned the eyes of the world towards the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and as a result, has left the WWE in an incredibly tricky situation.

In the eyes of many fans, the company going ahead with the event is akin to selling their soul to the devil, and following the success of Evolution, the decision to still hold the event has left a sour taste in the mouths of a lot in the WWE Universe.

Two of the company's biggest stars, John Cena, and Daniel Bryan, have both pulled out of the event, and have forced the WWE to make even more changes to the show. In short, the company and the fans will seemingly be glad when the show is done and dusted.

From a fan's standpoint, there is very little to get excited about. Politics aside, the show has undergone several major changes in the last few weeks, and as a result, fan interest has dwindled. All hope is not lost though, as the WWE can somehow pull off an excellent show on Friday.

One of the biggest changes the WWE has been forced to make is in the WWE title match. With number 1 contender Daniel Bryan no longer traveling to Saudi Arabia, the company has been forced to replace him with Samoa Joe.

While most fans have no problem with Samoa Joe getting a title shot, this is set to be the fourth time the two men have met since SummerSlam, and the last minute nature of the match's booking pretty much gives away the result before the bell has even rung.

The WWE has another option though, they could swerve fans on the night and have The Miz join the match as well.

The former WWE and Intercontinental Champion is set to compete in the World Cup, but that doesn't mean he can't force himself into the WWE title match. On the contrary, the tournament could be used as a catalyst for it.

The Miz is set to take on former US Champion Jeff Hardy in the first round of the World Cup, and the WWE could have Hardy pick up an incredibly quick victory over The Miz, one similar to Daniel Bryan's victory at Super Show-Down.

This could cause The Miz to go on a massive rant backstage, telling Paige that he has now been cheated twice on two consecutive shows, and that he demands a title match.

The Miz deserves another run with the WWE title

He could also use Bryan pulling out to gain some heat, poking fun at his nemesis, and telling Paige that he is the man to get the job done, unlike Bryan.

Having The Miz enter the match would not only be something fresh, but it would also add an element of excitement to an encounter that already feels like a foregone conclusion.

A lot of fans were speculating that the original plan before Bryan not taking part in Crown Jewel, was for WWE to somehow set up a triple-threat match between The Miz, Bryan, and Styles later down the line, with The A-Lister finally getting his hands back on the WWE title.

If that was the case, then why not skip ahead a little bit and have The Miz get his hands on the WWE title at Crown Jewel? The twist would not only keep fans invested in the event, but would also help boost viewership for next week's SmackDown, and give the WWE Universe something wrestling related to talk about.

The WWE Universe has been distracted in the last few weeks, and pulling out a twist like this would at the very least get fans talking about the product once again, and help the company get back on the right track heading into Survivor Series.

Having The Miz win the WWE title is a win-win situation for everyone. It makes the event noteworthy for the WWE Universe, it provides the live audience a historic moment, and it turns one of the night's least interesting matches into one of its most exciting. Will it happen? Almost definitely not, but a fan can dream.