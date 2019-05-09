Opinion: The name 'The Viking Experience' was a perfect substitute for The War Raiders

The Viking Experience is genius!

This is the genius of the WWE. The name, The Viking Experience, is so hilarious, fans can't stop talking about it. It should have never been changed. The name, The Viking Experience, is more creative, and it allows the opportunity to incorporate catchphrases such as "Welcome to The Viking Experience" Or "Come and Experience The Vikings". Those two catchphrases would sure get memorable laughs. Did fans celebrate or get outraged when the name got changed to The Viking Raiders? Not really. Would they have loved The Berzerkers? Much worse than The Viking Experience, in my opinion. Sometimes, fans overreact and should give new things a chance. They're not always right when demanding changes. The Viking Raiders is a politically correct name.

The goal in the wrestling industry is to get a reaction, and create buzz. That's what the name The Viking Experience did. Yet, it got so much backlash from fans, that WWE changed the name to The Viking Raiders the following week. Along with the name change, WWE changed the Thor's Hammer move to The Viking Experience. Erik and Ivar themselves were not renamed.

The Viking Experience is a great punchline! You can add the words "the" and "experience" to almost anything, and it has a nice ring to it! The puns and memes are endless!

For example, "The Joey Ryan Experience", being used in reference to Robert Roode's moustache.

Joey Ryan got old fast

Or "The Firefly Funhouse Experience".

Your host Bray Wyatt

Or "The TNA Experience", referencing the TNA originals AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Robert Roode, and Eric Young.

The name, The Viking Experience, is gone... for now, but it has the potential to be the longest, episodic punchline in the history of the wrestling industry. The Viking Experience was brought to us by the "Vince McMahon Experience". It should be Vince's new moniker. He himself may take a chance on it. Imagine the fans watching Raw or SmackDown from their homes. Then, Vince McMahon's music plays and you see the words "The Vince McMahon Experience" on the Titantron. They would laugh so hard, the chairman himself would be trending on social media, and they would love it!