Opinion: The reason why a heel Dean Ambrose is good for WWE

Israel Lutete FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 38 // 27 Oct 2018, 11:42 IST

Could Ambrose become the biggest heel in WWE history?

Dean Ambrose shocked the world on WWE Monday Night Raw when he snapped and attacked his partner Seth Rollins after they successfully defeated Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler to capture the Raw tag team championships.

Although many fans were expecting Ambrose to turn heel sooner or later, no one expected it to happen on one of the most emotional nights in the history of WWE Raw.

WWE's upcoming franchise player, Roman Reigns, left the entire world in shock and in sadness when he kicked-off Raw by publicly announcing that he was suffering from leukemia, something none of us expected to hear at all. Even though many were not Roman's biggest fans, all were left heartbroken, and all the negative feelings quietly flew out the window.

Reigns introduced us to Joe Anoa'i, a person who has been living with leukemia for 11 years, and failed as a football player, before making it to WWE. It was an emotional night for the wrestling world, for the fans, for the superstars, the WWE backstage employees, and for Reigns himself.

Wrestlers from all over the world, and even promotions like Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling all came out to wish Roman well on his journey.

WWE themselves found out like the rest of us that Reigns was relinquishing the Universal Championship because he was fighting leukemia. According to several sources, plans were for Ambrose to turn heel in the future or in upcoming weeks, but after Roman's situation, WWE used it to their advantage, and pulled the trigger on an Ambrose heel turn the very same night.

No one, and I mean NO ONE saw this coming, especially after Rollins and Ambrose just won the tag titles.

Michael Cole said the tag team match was like a tribute to Roman Reigns, but what happened after the match will be talked about and debated among fans for a very long time. Many people believed that it was the wrong night for Ambrose to turn heel, but that is not true.

If we look at this from WWE's perspective, this was the perfect time to turn Ambrose heel. Not only will the fans boo him like they should, since these days heels get cheered and some faces get booed, but Ambrose will also receive so much heat that he will be considered the biggest heel in the WWE right now.

One other reason why a heel Ambrose is good for WWE is that there aren't a lot of major heels left on Raw. Braun Strowman seemingly turned face, so did Elias, which leaves the door open for Ambrose to be the top heel on the show.

Ever since he returned to action from injury, there's not much he has done in the ring besides being a member of The Shield. When the time is right, wrestlers have to evolve, otherwise their characters become less exciting, and fans soon find it old and not interesting.

Having Ambrose as a heel will lead to a massive feud with Seth Rollins, one that will probably lead to a match at WrestleMania 35 and possibly with the Intercontinental Championship on the line.

A heel Ambrose will evolve his character, and it will allow him to do the things he couldn't do as a babyface. Ambrose will get real heat, and will get booed heavily by the crowd, making him the top heel on the main roster.