Opinion: The reason why AJ Styles vs Shawn Michaels could still happen

The Phenomenal One vs The Heart Break Kid

After what happened between Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker on the Labor Day episode of Raw, reports show that "The Heartbreak Kid" could once again enter the ring one final time, and it's almost certain that it is going to happen at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

One report expresses that WWE is taking a gander at possibly doing Michaels versus AJ Styles, a match that Michaels himself said he turned down preceding WrestleMania 33. In spite of that, fans haven't quit dribbling over the possibility of a match between "The Showstopper" and "The Phenomenal One", who many consider to be the Michaels of his age.

WWE could allegedly burn up all available resources to draw Michaels out of retirement for one more match, and if there's an opponent for him to have at that point, it would be Styles, and not The Undertaker in all likelihood.

As WWE's number 3 in merchandise sales, Styles is the best wrestler in recent times, and with Michaels being a standout amongst the most dearest whizzes in WWE history, the broad conviction is that he and Styles could make Attitude Era fans come back to watching WWE.

The promotions would be fabulous, the match itself would probably be stunningly better. Be that as it may, the publicity and energy encompassing it would resemble nothing we've seen for either star so far.

All things considered, the sheer idea of Michaels wrestling again almost 10 years after resigning, is sufficient to make WWE's exceptionally nostalgic fans become very much invested in the product.

Meanwhile, Styles' mind blowing association with the WWE Universe would make this match a once in a lifetime match, all while guaranteeing fanatics of the Attitude Era return for one final opportunity to see Michaels in action.

WWE could pan this match for the upcoming WrestleMania since AJ Styles would be out of the WWE Championship storyline sooner or later, with Samoa Joe finally becoming the Champion. Lets hope this match takes place.