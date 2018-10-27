Opinion: The reason why WWE Evolution is nothing more than a PR exercise

Sanjay Dutta FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 95 // 27 Oct 2018, 18:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

There has been little to no fan interest in WWE's first ever all-women's pay-per-view

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are not Sportskeeda's, but belong solely to the writer.

On Sunday, October 28 2018, WWE will be presenting its first ever, historic, groundbreaking (throw in all the catchy words in the English language), all women's pay-per-view - WWE Evolution.

The event will be held at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. The main event will see RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey going up against Nikki Bella. Also on the card is the clash between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship in a Last Woman Standing Match.

The build-up to the event has been lacklustre to say the least. While the WWE has tried to present it as an historic event, they haven't done anything substantial other than bring a few legends from the past, and a few part-timers to hype up the show.

The card is average to below average at best, and a lot of blame for it has to given to the creative team. Instead of promoting Evolution, the WWE seemed more interested in promoting Crown Jewel, an event which has become a hotbed of controversies ever since its announcement.

Add to that the fact that Evolution was a while away, and the WWE had ample amount of time to build up the event. But instead, what we got were a couple of contract signings, backstage and pre-recorded interviews/segments, a face-off between the competitors in a battle royale no one really cares about on the go-home episodes, in what the WWE is advertising as a 'landmark event' in women's wrestling.

Evolution at this point seems to be a way for the WWE to get all that sweet mainstream attention they crave. The company has done it time and time again.

In fact, some might even say the WWE is doing this for their million-dollar princess, Stephanie McMahon, to get mainstream media attention since she was the one who made the announcement regarding Evolution, and they aren't wrong in their assessment.

At this point, Evolution seems like a PR exercise for the WWE, and it is futile right now, given how much negative publicity the company has gotten following their announcement to go ahead with Crown Jewel.