Opinion: The reason why you should watch WWE Crown Jewel

Shiraz Aslam FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 96 // 01 Nov 2018, 16:17 IST

This Friday, from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, WWE will take Riyadh's King Saud University Stadium by storm as Crown Jewel takes centre stage.You could catch all the action of this global event live on the WWE Network.

However, many fans are livid at WWE's decision to continue this event in Saudi Arabia amidst the controversy surrounding Jamal Khashoggi's sudden disappearance and rumoured death. WWE has stated on numerous occasions that they will only cancel the event if they are told to do so by the US State Department or Donald Trump.

Recent reports suggest that many stars backstage are displeased with competing in Saudi Arabia.

WWE was forced to shuffle some of its plans as mega-stars like John Cena and Daniel Bryan backed out of the event, which is part of the reason why Bobby Lashley replaced Cena in the World Cup tournament, and AJ Styles' match with Daniel Bryan was changed to yet another show-down between Samoa Joe and Styles.

In spite of the controversy surrounding the global event, I'm positive about the event's chances of success.

First and foremost, fans have the opportunity to witness a legitimate dream match between Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar for the vacant Universal Championship, in a match with huge implications.

The match is extremely unpredictable and could go either way. Although fans are hopeful that Strowman will win his first ever Universal title, one must also keep an eye out for Drew McIntyre, as he has had a few run-ins with Strowman, and could factor into this title match.

Secondly, an eight-man tournament will take place at the event to determine the best wrestler in the world. Needless to say, WWE has put together a star studded line up, and that has added to the unpredictable nature of this one-night, historic tournament.

WWE has already announced a handful of dream matches in the tournament bracket with Seth Rollins vs Bobby Lashley and Randy Orton vs Rey Mysterio. Given the unpredictable nature of this tournament, who knows what we'll see.

Last but not least, Crown Jewel will mark Shawn Michaels' return to the ring (from retirement after eight years) as he teams up with his best friend, Triple H, to battle The Brothers of Destruction, Undertaker and Kane, for the first time ever.

Many fans have criticised WWE for booking this match as all men involved are way past their prime, but wrestling goes out of the window in a match of such calibre, as the entrances alone will steal the show.

Elsewhere on the card, AJ Styles and Samoa Joe will square off once again, and The Bar will defend their tag team titles against The New Day. Although these matches have been done numerous times before, they will definitely deliver the goods.