Top 4 Women's Wrestlers Currently in WWE (The Final IV)

The women of RAW and SmackDown Live celebrate at the conclusion of WWE Evolution.

Welcome to this week’s edition of “The Final IV”. This is a weekly series where I countdown a list of wrestlers, matches, events, stables and so on from wrestling’s past and present. This week, I will be covering the Top IV Women in the WWE. Keep in mind, this list does not include the women of NXT. So, without further ado, let’s get started, shall we?

IV Nia Jax

The girl who is not like other girls

We start off our list with Nia Jax. This has been an interesting year for Nia Jax and thus far, this one may end on a very controversial note. Safe to say that Nia is the most hated woman in WWE today given the recent events between her and Becky Lynch just few days before the Survivor Series.

Nia Jax competed in the first ever Women’s Royal Rumble match, eliminating Jacqueline, Kelly Kelly, Ruby Riott and Naomi before being eliminated by six other women. She began a feud with Asuka, resulting in Nia losing a match to her at Elimination Chamber in February.

Nia turned babyface the following month when she and Alexa Bliss began feuding after Alexa poked fun at her body weight. The two women had a match at WrestleMania 34 resulting in Nia Jax defeating Alexa Bliss for the RAW Women’s Championship. The two had a rematch in May for WWE Backlash, resulting in Nia defeating Bliss once again to retain.

Nia returned to her villainous ways in June when she challenged “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey to a match for Money in the Bank. She lost to Ronda Rousey by disqualification after Alexa Bliss, who had just won the Women’s Money in the Bank briefcase, interfered and attacked Rousey. Afterward, she cashed in the briefcase and pinned Nia Jax to win the RAW Women’s Championship. Nia issued a rematch challenge to Alexa Bliss for an Extreme Rules match at the Extreme Rules event, in July but failed to regain her title.

Nia took some time off to recover from numerous injuries and made her return in September as Ember Moon’s mystery tag partner to defeat Alicia Fox and Mickie James on Monday Night RAW. The following month, at WWE Evolution, Nia Jax won the Women’s Evolution Battle Royal to earn herself a future RAW Women’s Championship match by last eliminating Ember Moon.

The following week, Nia turned heel once again as she aligned herself with the returning Tamina Snuka after defeating Ember Moon in singles competition. Nia garnered some serious heat on the go-home show for Survivor Series, as she delivered a stiff punch to Becky Lynch during a SmackDown Live Women’s Invasion angle, resulting in Becky Lynch suffering a bloody and broken nose, along with a severe concussion.

This resulted in a severe backlash against Nia Jax, which her and WWE took full advantage of and ran with it. Nia Jax became the sole survivor for Team RAW in a women’s traditional Survivor Series Match-up between RAW and SmackDown Live. She and Ronda Rousey are currently scheduled to face each other at WWE TLC on December 16th for the RAW Women’s Championship.

