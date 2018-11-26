×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Top 4 Women's Wrestlers Currently in WWE (The Final IV)

Brandon Ewing
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
853   //    26 Nov 2018, 09:31 IST

The women of RAW and SmackDown Live celebrate at the conclusion of WWE Evolution.
The women of RAW and SmackDown Live celebrate at the conclusion of WWE Evolution.

Welcome to this week’s edition of “The Final IV”. This is a weekly series where I countdown a list of wrestlers, matches, events, stables and so on from wrestling’s past and present. This week, I will be covering the Top IV Women in the WWE. Keep in mind, this list does not include the women of NXT. So, without further ado, let’s get started, shall we?

This week's edition covers the Top IV Women Superstars in the WWE
This week's edition covers the Top IV Women Superstars in the WWE

IV Nia Jax

The girl who is not like other girls
The girl who is not like other girls

We start off our list with Nia Jax. This has been an interesting year for Nia Jax and thus far, this one may end on a very controversial note. Safe to say that Nia is the most hated woman in WWE today given the recent events between her and Becky Lynch just few days before the Survivor Series.

Nia Jax competed in the first ever Women’s Royal Rumble match, eliminating Jacqueline, Kelly Kelly, Ruby Riott and Naomi before being eliminated by six other women. She began a feud with Asuka, resulting in Nia losing a match to her at Elimination Chamber in February.

Nia turned babyface the following month when she and Alexa Bliss began feuding after Alexa poked fun at her body weight. The two women had a match at WrestleMania 34 resulting in Nia Jax defeating Alexa Bliss for the RAW Women’s Championship. The two had a rematch in May for WWE Backlash, resulting in Nia defeating Bliss once again to retain.

Nia returned to her villainous ways in June when she challenged “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey to a match for Money in the Bank. She lost to Ronda Rousey by disqualification after Alexa Bliss, who had just won the Women’s Money in the Bank briefcase, interfered and attacked Rousey. Afterward, she cashed in the briefcase and pinned Nia Jax to win the RAW Women’s Championship. Nia issued a rematch challenge to Alexa Bliss for an Extreme Rules match at the Extreme Rules event, in July but failed to regain her title.

Nia took some time off to recover from numerous injuries and made her return in September as Ember Moon’s mystery tag partner to defeat Alicia Fox and Mickie James on Monday Night RAW. The following month, at WWE Evolution, Nia Jax won the Women’s Evolution Battle Royal to earn herself a future RAW Women’s Championship match by last eliminating Ember Moon.

The following week, Nia turned heel once again as she aligned herself with the returning Tamina Snuka after defeating Ember Moon in singles competition. Nia garnered some serious heat on the go-home show for Survivor Series, as she delivered a stiff punch to Becky Lynch during a SmackDown Live Women’s Invasion angle, resulting in Becky Lynch suffering a bloody and broken nose, along with a severe concussion.

This resulted in a severe backlash against Nia Jax, which her and WWE took full advantage of and ran with it. Nia Jax became the sole survivor for Team RAW in a women’s traditional Survivor Series Match-up between RAW and SmackDown Live. She and Ronda Rousey are currently scheduled to face each other at WWE TLC on December 16th for the RAW Women’s Championship.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Charlotte Becky Lynch Greatest WWE Wrestlers of All Time WWE Network WWE Best and Worst
Brandon Ewing
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
I am currently a contributor to WrestlingINC.com and Sportskeeda. I am a professional wrestling journalist with past experiences contributing to PWPNation and 411Mania. I have been a huge fan of pro wrestling since the age of five. My favorite wrestler of all-time is Sting. I watch a variety of wrestling promotions, such as: WWE, Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Major League Wrestling (MLW), and NXT.
4 Top wrestlers who refuse to join the WWE
RELATED STORY
7 of your favourite performers released by the WWE, and...
RELATED STORY
10 Best foreign wrestlers currently in the WWE main roster
RELATED STORY
8 Wrestlers that may leave the WWE someday
RELATED STORY
Top 5 female WWE Superstars at the moment
RELATED STORY
7 Best women's matches in WWE history
RELATED STORY
The Many Shades of 11 Top Women in the WWE
RELATED STORY
5 Wrestlers Who Might Never Be In The WWE Hall Of Fame
RELATED STORY
4 WWE Superstars who might retire in 2019
RELATED STORY
10 WWE Wrestlers Who Perform Under Their Real Names
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us