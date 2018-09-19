Opinion: The Undertaker vs Triple H will become the root cause of Shawn Michaels' return to in-ring action

The Phenom will return

The Undertaker made an appearance in the last episode of RAW (17 September) and cut a typical Undertaker promo vowing to put Triple H 6 feet down. The Super Show-Down Live Event happening in Australia is seen nothing less than a regular Pay-Per-View and WWE is promoting the Live Event with much rigour and work.

There are promos running in every RAW episode since the last one month. All the WWE legends have spoken about this One Last Time match between The Undertaker and Triple H and everybody seems to have taken their guesses at who will emerge victorious at the Live Event in Australia.

Despite the fact that The Undertaker will be facing off against Triple H in what promises to be a breathtaking encounter between the two legends, all eyes are set against a potential Tag-Team match that might take place at the Jewel Crown Live Event in Abu Dhabi. There are various reasons why this might be happening.

Shawn Michales returned to RAW to cite his take on the "One Last Time" match between the two legends but what was not advertised was the return of The Undertaker on the same night. The two legends squared off against each other and ran the whole promo about their own rivalry. It was quite evident from where the promo was heading that Shawn Michaels was set for a return.

In the September 17 episode of RAW, The Undertaker gave more hints when he addressed the crowd by saying that Triple H will have his friend Shawn Michaels by his side, and to settle this odd, his brother, Kane will join The Undertaker's hands.

While the very presence of these two wrestlers is hinting at possible interference in the fight or outside the fight, hopes are certainly higher, that a Tag-Team match between Triple H and Shawn Michaels vs Kane and The Undertaker is scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi.