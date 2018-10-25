Opinion: The WWE are right to make fun of CM Punk chants

McMahon silenced CM Punk chants on this week's SmackDown Live.

If you missed this week's SmackDown Live, you won't have seen Shane McMahon clap back at the fans.

When the SmackDown Live commissioner spoke about the WWE World Cup tournament proving who is the best in the world, the fans responded with a resounding CM Punk chant.

McMahon, not fazed at all, replied with a simple "I don't believe he's in the tournament."

Now, CM Punk chants are nothing new, but there are quite a number of fans who take umbrage with WWE when the company pokes fun at the former Superstar, or the fans.

But I'd argue, that the WWE are right to make fun of CM Punk chants.

Let's face facts: Punk left the company in 2014, under some very emotional circumstances. Whether you side with him or the company, that much cannot be argued.

In the near-five years since his departure, the Second City Savior has made it clear that he has no intentions to ever wrestle again, focusing instead on his MMA career.

And despite Punk not wanting to wrestle, and Punk avoiding wrestling completely, there are still fans who believe that despite all these signs, Punk's return is imminent.

It's like when a couple has a nasty break-up, and one person not quite able to accept that whilst things used to be good, both parties have moved on.

Don't get me wrong, I loved Punk's time with the company, but it has come and gone, and fans need to accept that.

This isn't even the first time the company have addressed the chants, with Stephanie McMahon making fun of Punk's short UFC loss on RAW a few years ago.

Maybe Punk will return one day, but that day doesn't seem to be anytime soon, and until then, if the fans insist on chanting a former Superstar's name, they should expect to be disappointed.

