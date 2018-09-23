Opinion: Triple H should defeat The Undertaker at WWE Super Show-Down

Shiraz Aslam FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 421 // 23 Sep 2018, 04:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Triple H Vs The Undertaker at Wrestelmania 27

On October 6, at the biggest live event in Australia, inside the Melbourne Cricket Ground, The Undertaker and Triple H will write the final chapter in their storied rivalry in a high-stakes match.

Shawn Michaels will be at ringside to cheer on his close associate and best friend, Triple H, and The Undertaker has enlisted the assistance of his brother in destruction,Kane, to level the playing field. Needless to say, the match between The Undertaker and Triple H will be one for the ages.

However, contrary to popular belief and expectations, I expect Triple H to emerge victorious at WWE Super Show-Down against the mighty Undertaker with some unjust assistance from his buddy, Shawn Michaels.

Firstly, this rivalry between The Undertaker and Triple H is building up to a rivalry between The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels or The Brothers of Destruction vs D-Generation X.

It's blatantly obvious that WWE is trying everything in its playbook to bring back Shawn Michaels from retirement, which is why Taker has brought that to our attention numerous times in the past few weeks.

In the event that WWE is setting the stage for a block-buster match between The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels, Triple H and Shawn Michaels could dig down deep into their bag of dirty tricks to topple the 'Deadman'.

Secondly, Triple H has lost many big matches in recent years, something tells me that he will up the ante to defeat The Undertaker and silence his critics. Moreover, The Game has lost a lot of credibility ,owing to his recent losses, and would benefit greatly from a win over The Undertaker.

Given that Triple H is a heel, a screw-job or a cheap victory won't matter to him. The Undertaker could be protected in defeat either due to interference from Shawn Michaels or Triple H's under-handed, desperate tactics.

Do you want to see 'The Game' defeat The Undertaker?