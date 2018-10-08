Opinion: Triple H vs The Undertaker at WWE Super Show-Down was a poor match

Jordan Stynes FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 308 // 08 Oct 2018, 18:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A combined age of 206

There are no two ways about it, Triple H vs The Undertaker was terrible. Nostalgia aside, it was shameful. Triple H and The Undertaker can't psychically go on anymore, and all this match did was cheapen their past encounters.

One of my favorite matches ever is "The End of an Era" match from WrestleMania 28. It is a masterpiece of storytelling, and should have been the last time these guys competed against each other. However, the WWE loves to beat a dead horse, and this most recent match represents everything bad about WWE.

WWE has a talent for making matches feel like huge events. They have great build ups, fantastic pre-match video packages, and use all the right language to really draw the fans in, and make matches feel bigger than they actually are.

They did the exact same thing with this feud, and nostalgia is a powerful thing. Everybody has experienced nostalgia before. The sound or sight of something can remind us of a certain time in life, and brings back a flood of memories. The WWE knows this works, and the entire build to this match was one big nostalgia-fest.

Guess what? It worked! People bought tickets to the event and paid for the network to watch at home. The nostalgia continued as HHH and Taker made their way to the ring and performed their iconic entrances.

It was all going well, until the bell rang and the match began. Two 50+ year old men who are way past their prime were left standing in the middle of the ring in-front of 70,000 people. What happened next was nothing short of hilariously bad.

It is was of the most depressing sights I have ever seen. It can be all summed up by one spot in the match; Undertaker attempts to back body drop Triple H on the outside, and Triple H is having none of it, and just falls side ways.

How on earth was this match allowed to go on for 27 minutes? Daniel Bryan and The Miz could have had a way longer match, but they had it cut short to compensate this garbage.

WWE loves to live in the past, and for some reason they feel like they have to fill big shows with old talent to sell tickets. This match should not have been the main event of the show.

Right now they have the deepest and most talented roster they have ever had, and many in the roster are more than capable of being main event stars if booked correctly and given the chance, but for some reason the WWE loves to revisit the Attitude Era well until it runs dry.

It seems that as long as The Undertaker can walk without assistance, WWE will continue to dress him up for big shows. When will they realise that he can't do this anymore? He was well past his date when he fought Brock at WrestleMania 30. It's just sad at this stage.

Unfortunately this isn't the end for this current feud. It looks like we are going to get a tag match between D-X and The Brothers of Destruction at Crown Jewel.

The same things will happen, the nostalgic build up will be followed by the nostalgic entrances, but when the smoke clears, you are faced with the sad sight of four men with a combined age of 206, and maybe a new nomination for the worst match ever.