Opinion: Truth TV stole the SmackDown Live Show by a clear margin

Nikhil Chauhan FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 27 Sep 2018, 02:00 IST

Truth TV

In what was a shockingly great portion, Truth TV was amusing, engaging and simply the appropriate measure of senseless to function admirably with the crowd. The main issue was that Truth TV might never happen again as Truth lost a match that will give the show back to The Miz. Well, that is how they panned out the entire segment.

Carmella and Truth have clear chemistry and it proved to be a great pairing in terms of the once-hated Carmella and R Truth together hosted the show much to the amusement of the crowd.

Daniel Bryan was the correct first visitor too in light of the fact that you could tell he was really getting a kick out of the jokes of the two hosts. R Truth was incredibly funny with all his jokes and delivered them like the professional he has always been behind the mic.

The lights-out and dance segment was incredibly hilarious and even Daniel Bryan couldn't stop himself from laughing. The crowd also seemed to get along with this new segment called the Truth TV as the fans only started to cheer louder when The Miz made an appearance.

This was also seen in the Mixed Tag Team match where R Truth and Carmella faced The Miz and Asuka later in the night. The crowd could be seen cheering R Truth and Truth TV as it had made a definite impact.

Truth be told, R Truth has always been someone who can make the audience groove to his music, and bring them back from sleep. The What's Up chants and now Truth TV, things only seem to be getting better for the returning superstar.

The match that added spice to The Miz and Daniel Bryan feud has included R-Truth every time. Even after everything that has transpired between The Miz and R-Truth, it made the build up to Super Show-Down in Australia much more intense because of this section.

Indeed, even Carmella, in spite of the fact that she couldn't get over without anyone else, was preferred in this section over her entire run as the SmackDown Live Women's Champion.

This was a decent utilization of everybody on the list as per their qualities. Truth Thus, it can be said, Truth TV stole the entire show.