Is Vince McMahon moving to XFL?

Amit Shukla
ANALYST
Feature
438   //    17 Dec 2018, 21:41 IST

Time to Switch
Vince McMahon is back!

Let that sink in, and then let's also try to think of reasons why he is returning after a long hiatus from WWE TV. The boss has remained behind the scenes over the past few months, having last been seen on Smackdown's 1000th episode.

One thing that can be said about Vince McMahon is that he is always very innovative in his approach, and the moment he is either scheduled to appear on a show or does it without any prior information, the ratings of that show reach an all-time high.

Raw has been suffering from low ratings in recent weeks, and neither Baron Corbin's heelish approach or Stephanie McMahon's mic work have been able to save the day for the red brand.

It is, therefore, time for the Chairman to show up on the longest running weekly episodic television show to boost ratings and also discuss his future with the company. As Vince McMahon was recently involved in an official announcement around XFL last week, there are a number of possibilities for his surprise return to television.



Vince McMahon was recently involved in an official announcement regarding XFL and its venues, as well as the way forward, and it looks like the chairman is coming to Raw t address the situation. 

With Triple H already taking care of the business, Vince McMahon may want to pass on the keys to his office at Stamford, CT and move over to XFL and make this return to the football league a success.

He witnessed a loss last time he ventured into the industry, and it seems like this time he doesn't want to do anything that will either divert his attention or make this venture a failure. He is better off if he focuses on one project while he lets his son-in-law and daughter take charge of his biggest juggernaut.

What reason do you think Vince McMahon might have for returning to RAW this week? Let us know in the comments below.

