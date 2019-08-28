Opinion: Wednesday night wars will benefit Raw and SmackDown Live

Bheki Dlamini
28 Aug 2019, 11:51 IST

Exhilarating war for the ages is coming

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and they do not necessarily represent the views of Sportskeeda.

The Wednesday night wars are set to begin very soon and will see NXT and AEW go head to head every Wednesday night to see who can produce a better wrestling product in 2019. It should be an exhilarating war that will lead to a definite improvement in the professional wrestling industry.

NXT has been flourishing for years now, with a lot of people begging for the main roster to take a few pages out of NXT’s book so they too can produce a better product for Raw and SmackDown Live. But such calls have fallen on deaf ears as WWE's main roster has continued to do things their way without making enough meaningful changes to improve viewership numbers even with the appointments of Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman as Executive Directors.

With NXT having found a formula that works over the years and AEW having the right goals set in mind for how professional wrestling should be, the world is in for a professional wrestling war that will take the world by storm.

It is a storm where NXT and AEW will bring out the best in each other, providing a situation that has been set up nicely to benefit both Raw as well as SmackDown Live rather well. The two flagship WWE brands will get to sit back and be viewers of this wrestling war.

Because this war will result in a better product and more television viewers. It will give Raw and SmackDown Live a chance to take notes and form a better understanding of what fans expect from a professional wrestling show in the current era.

NXT and AEW will set an example. The most successful ideas and their implementation on either show is and should be something that WWE’s main roster should take note of and implement.

WWE’s flagship shows of Raw and SmackDown Live are stuck in a situation of not knowing whether or not they should evolve the business and try new things, go back to the way things were during the Attitude Era or stick with the current way of doing things which are not doing them any wonders.

The world is currently waiting with bated breath to see which promotion will outdo the other. It is a professional wrestling war the wrestling industry has waited on for many years. Though it is a war that involves a brand that nobody expected to go up against AEW a year ago, it is a war that is set to benefit WWE’s flagship brands greatly.

Should WWE fail to learn anything in this upcoming war and have Raw and SmackDown Live be the same shows they have always been over the last few years, then the company might have a problem at their hands.