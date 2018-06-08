Opinion: What does the future hold for each Superstar competing in Men's MITB match if he becomes 'Mr. Money in the Bank'?

The possible future that holds for each male superstar if he manages to become 'Mr. Money in the Bank'.

Adithya Kavuri CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jun 2018, 19:05 IST Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

8 men will compete to become Mr. Money In The Bank

‘Money in the Bank’, which is going to be held a week from this Sunday, is one of the major pay-per-view events of WWE. Besides the men’s MITB ladder match, adding a Women’s MITB ladder match last year contributed to PPV's popularity boost more than ever.

Like every year, the WWE universe is left guessing the winner of the MITB contract this year as well. The contract, as we all know, can be cashed in at any time and any place within the next year's MITB event for a world championship match. With four RAW Superstars and four SmackDown Superstars in the mix this year, it’s definitely difficult to predict who WWE chooses as the winner.

So, instead of predicting a winner, let us look at the possible future run of each superstar competing in the men's MITB ladder match if he becomes 'Mr. Money in the Bank'.

RAW:

As Baron Corbin, who represented SmackDown, won last year’s match, there’s a high chance that a RAW superstar could win the contract this year. But let’s consider that with a pinch of salt because there’s not exactly a rulebook for WWE that says RAW and SmackDown brand superstars should win every other year.

Adding to this, we have a ‘Brock Lesnar’ factor. Lesnar hardly shows up in television and only defend his title in very few and important PPVs. So, letting a RAW brand superstar win the contract will not have much of an impact. It’d also be very hard to make fans care about the contract holder with an absent champion.

But keeping the aforementioned points aside, let’s assume that WWE decides to make a RAW superstar Mr. Money in the Bank. What does the future hold for each of these 4 superstars if he could win the contract?

Raw Superstars in the MITB Ladder match are as follows:

1. Kevin Owens

2. Braun Strowman

3. Finn Balor

4. Bobby Roode

SmackDown:

‘Mr. Money in the Bank’ could very well be a SmackDown Live superstar for the second year in a row. After a failed cash-in by last year’s winner Baron Corbin, the superstars that are competing this time is less likely to throw away their golden opportunity like that if any one of them emerge as the winners.

With 3 out of 4 SD Live superstars being heels, what kind of future run can we expect for the superstar that could be 'Mr. Money in the Bank'?

SmackDown Live Superstars in the MITB Ladder match are as follows:

1. The Miz

2. Samoa Joe

3. Rusev

4. One of the members of 'The New Day'