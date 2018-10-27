Opinion: What if WWE Evolution is invaded?

Are you ready for the Evolution?

WWE Evolution is scheduled to be held on October 28 and will be the first ever women-only pay-per-view in the company’s long history. The purpose of the pay-per-view is to promote and highlight the women’s division of the company, which had been overlooked for some time in the past few decades.

The event will see all of WWE’s women’s championships being defended, marking the first time for such a feat. New York will play host to the event which will also feature the final of the 2018 Mae Young Classic tournament.

Ronda Rousey will main event

Even though the event will make history, it has surprisingly received in a lesser way than was expected when the event was first announced. Crown Jewel, a men’s only pay-per-view, will be held just days after Evolution, and it can be said that Crown Jewel is receiving much more promotion and media time than Evolution.

Nonetheless, the event will surely be a step in the right direction, and bring out the best women’s talent in the WWE today, along with a few former WWE Divas joining the fold.

A Battle Royal has also been announced which will take place at the event, and all the superstars revealed to take part in the Battle Royal are either from Raw, SmackDown, or veterans returning to build hype around the event.

What’s surprising is that none of the stars from NXT have been announced to be a part of the Battle Royal. We will only see the two top women in the NXT Kairi Sana and Shayna Baszler do battle at the event from NXT apart from the Mae Young Classic tournament final.

Kairi Sane will face Shayna Baszler

Cageside Seats have reported that all the women from the NXT are scheduled to take part at Evolution. What role they'll play at the event remains a mystery for now.

What if a Nexus-like invasion takes place at the Evolution PPV consisting of the female roster of the NXT led by Nikki Cross or Candice LeRae?But what if the women of NXT are planning to leave a lasting mark at the event? What if they are unhappy with not being booked to wrestle at the event and showcase their talent?

This could be one interesting angle that the WWE could include in the event to make it more memorable, and continue the story forward to make the entire WWE women’s division as a whole. The NXT superstars could run riot at the Battle Royal, as the women’s Battle Royal has failed to have any meaning in the past.

Even better could be, their involvement in one of the three championship matches, where they could even go on to help Becky Lynch defend her title against Charlotte in the first ever Last Woman Standing Match.

Will we witness an NXT invasion?

This could further build the former-NXT star’s heel character and also build a heel faction for her which could continue to help her during her matches.

Regardless of whatever the case may be, there is little doubt that the Evolution event will hit the ball out of the park, and become a cornerstone in the development of the women’s division to something even better.

What are your opinions about the event, and which matches are you looking forward to? Share in the comments below.