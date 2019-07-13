Opinion: What is next for the WWE Women's Division?

WWE Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch

It has been a long while since the highs of WrestleMania 35, where arguably the three biggest Superstars in the world were Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair.

Now, Charlotte and Ronda are taking time off and Becky is in a three-month long feud with Lacey Evans, which should end at Extreme Rules.

I'm looking forward to see what they do with her next, as it is unclear who the next credible challenger will be. Maybe a call up for current NXT Women's champion Shayna Baszler, which could be awesome if done well.

Bayley, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross have been ok, while rest of the women's division has been underutillized. It is an interesting story line to see whether The Goddess will betray Cross if she loses. It would be nice to see them stay together for a while and challenge for the Women's Tag Team Titles.

The IIconics have been Tag Team Champions as long as Lynch has been Raw Women's Champion.

I was happy that they won the Tag Team Titles at Wrestlemania 35. I thought it was a bit early for the duo, but at least they were given an opportunity to get over and have a good run with the belts.

WWE, however, have booked them to be cowardly heels. They haven't beaten anyone. Why not have them face some actual opponents. For instance, they could have feuded with Naomi and Natalya. Both of those ladies can wrestle.

They could steal a victory through distraction a couple of times before moving on. Then, when the time has come to drop the titles to say, Asuka and Kairi Sane, it becomes more prestigious.

I also would like to see some grudge matches. Since Wrestlemania all we've had is a half mini-feud between Mandy & Sonya versus Ember Moon.

This has been written with good intent but hasn't had any hype around it. Here are three ladies that could be really cool characters and I hope that this feud heats up.

Mandy could be a huge star. A well fought series of matches with Ember Moon could be great for both of them.

It would be great to see more main event talent being built up. Becky Lynch is so over as a babyface, while Charlotte is the best heel in the division. Why not build another credible challenger?

Ruby Riott is super talented and great on the mic. She is injured right now, but when she comes back I hope the WWE push her.

There is some underutilized talent there. Natayla is someone they never went all in on. I don't know why. If she got rid of the cat ears, remind everyone that she is a Hart Dungeon Graduate and some upper mid-card matches are easy.

There are so many exciting opportunities for the women's division to have credible title challengers and story lines.