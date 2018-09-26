Opinion: What Lana did in Milwaukee possibly involves The Rock

Saurav Chaudhary FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 506 // 26 Sep 2018, 11:45 IST

Rusev and Lana

Rusev and Aiden English formed a tag team on WWE SmackDown Live this past year after the Superstar Shake-up. Since then they have really gotten along.

Although the two men never became tag team champions together, they were involved in some top feuds with the likes of The New Day, The Usos, and Randy Orton.

Unfortunately, both men never really won these feuds.

For a few weeks now WWE has been teasing a break-up between Rusev and Aiden English, and it finally happened on SD Live after Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Rusev in a one on one match. Aiden attacked Rusev from behind.

Last night on SmackDown Live Aiden English revealed the reason why he turned on Rusev this past week. He said that the split with Rusev was not because of him, but rather his wife Lana.

He also went on to say that he would reveal a secret thing that happened in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Last night on SD Live Aiden English said if Lana was honest to Rusev she would tell him what happened in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. This statement of Aiden has left many fans confused as to what really happened there.

On social media, several people have figured out that this storyline probably involves The Rock's promo segment he delivered back in January 2016 on Raw. In the promo, The Rock clearly mentioned Wisconsin while talking to Lana backstage (Skip the video to 3:25).

He clearly said that adult stuff happened between he and Lana in his hotel room, and he taught her 'the Wisconsin wheelbarrow'.

Aiden English has already promised to reveal what really happened with Lana on a night in Milwaukee, next week on SD Live.

And I presume the chances for the involvement of The Rock's 2016 promo segment seems pretty high as WWE currently don't have any other option, or perhaps this might be just a coincidence.