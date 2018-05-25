Opinion: What WWE need to do with Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley needs to set his eyes on RAW's big red prize.

David Cullen ANALYST Feature 25 May 2018, 02:07 IST 722 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Has yet to make another 'Impact'

Bobby Lashley's return to WWE thus far has been almost disastrous, and that should sound silly considering Bobby has won most of his matches, TV and live event, since returning, with the exception of the Greatest Royal Rumble and a Triple Threat match.

Despite this, his return has been poor so far, simply because it appears WWE have no idea what to actually do with him. This literately may be a case of he was a big free agent, so they needed to sign him.

As of this writing, Bobby is participating in an unusual feud with Sami Zayn, that was solidified as a terrible feud after a segment involving Bobby's 'sisters', this past Monday on RAW. The segment, featuring men in drag, has received highly negative reviews and being compared to Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson's 'Old Day' segment from 2016.

No matter how long this feud is, the likelihood is it will end with another Lashley win, and that should be the only good thing to come out of it, because what Lashley needs is to be built up as the most dominant Superstar in one-on-one competition in WWE, and why? Because he may just be the most legitimate performer on RAW today who could believably take the WWE Universal Championship from Brock Lesnar. You could argue that Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins and others, are also legit enough to do so, but so far they have all failed the first time around.

The one that needs to happen!

Bobby Lashley has wanted to face Brock Lesnar for more than 10 years now. During an interview he had with TNA in 2009, Lashley said his number one goal was to 'get in the ring with Brock', and in recent years, back when it seemed like he wouldn't be leaving Impact Wrestling anytime soon, he even suggested a ''cross-promotional thing'', between Impact and WWE so they could have the match.

Before Bobby returned to WWE on the post-WrestleMania RAW, there were heavy rumors that WWE may have been planning a match between the two for Summerslam later this year, but these were later passed off as not true. I do really hope that the rumors being passed off as false isn't true because Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley at Summerslam needs to happen!

Other than his freakish physic and past history as a multi-time World Champion, Bobby is also the perfect candidate to defeat Brock Lesnar for the big red belt because he is an incredibly skilled athlete for his size, who has competed in some of the best matches in Impact Wrestling history as well as a handful of solid encounters during his previous WWE run. Bobby also has a far more impressive MMA record over Brock, currently at 15–2 with Bellator MMA, with the potential of more fights in the future.

Bobby Lashley could defeat Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship, and it would be very believable, as he could also defeat Brock Lesnar, straight up, in the octagon.