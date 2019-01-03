Opinion: What WWE Should Do With Kurt Angle

It's true, it's damn true!

Kurt Angle is one of the greatest wrestlers in history, arguably the greatest in-ring performer of all-time.

Angle returned to WWE to much fanfare in 2017 after a 10 year + hiatus, and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and made the General Manager of RAW. Angle would serve as RAW GM for over a year, before being put in a RAW General Manager power struggle storyline with Baron Corbin, which was allegedly supposed to culminate at Survivor Series.

However, Roman Reigns' tragic leukaemia revelation changed all plans for the show and the Angle vs. Corbin plans were extended.

Those plans changed once again, when WWE finally came to the realisation that they haven't been providing fans with the best TV content for quite some time, and in a surreal segment, Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H all returned to TV to join Shane McMahon and be in total control of all goings on with RAW and SmackDown, which would render having a General Manager obsolete.

So, where does this leave the originally planned return of Kurt Angle? And what can they do with him next?

We last saw Angle on the WWE TLC post-RAW where he, Apollo Crews, Chad Gable, Bobby Roode, and referee Heath Slater, beat Baron Corbin to strip him of all his power. Ever since, he has remained off TV but has been teasing a possible appearance in the Royal Rumble. As much as many fans would love to see a full-time in-ring return, Angle is just not physically capable of returning to the ring in that capacity, but that doesn't mean it should be the end.

I think what WWE needs to do with Kurt Angle at this point in his incredible career is become a manager of a future top prospect, and occasionally step into the ring to help others, and give those great performances he still delivers on.

Kurt helps make Drew look like a Million bucks

So whom could Kurt Angle mentor on WWE TV?

Jason Jordan seems like the obvious choice but unfortunately it looks like his career could possibly be over. Another top prospect is someone who Kurt helped out a lot over in Impact Wrestling, the soon to be debuting EC3.

The former Impact World Champion has all the tools to be one of the biggest and best in the company and really, shouldn't need help from Angle. He shouldn't, but still may as EC3 had a surprisingly underwhelming run in NXT and could use someone with name value like Kurt to help him recover on the main roster.

Another I think could benefit is someone who Kurt has already helped look great, Drew McIntyre. The Scotsman is set for big things in WWE and as talented as he is, still might need some guidance.

And if these wouldn't work out, Kurt would also thrive in managing a tag team, perhaps Chad Gable with a new partner (Gable and Roode need to end) or maybe even start up his own faction of up and comers, including EC3 and McIntyre. It has been so long since WWE had a meaningful faction in control of the show's storyline, that something like this may just work and become the best heels in town.

Kurt Angle needs to be used more on WWE TV and can't think of a batter way than a manager and occasional wrestler, to help bring out the best in superstars in the ring and build the future of WWE.

