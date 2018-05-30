Opinion: What WWE should do with Ronda Rousey's Championship match

What would happen at WWE Money In The Bank, with Ronda Rousey, Nia Jax, and a new, but different Champion.

David Cullen ANALYST Feature 30 May 2018, 00:15 IST

Good friends make for better enemies

Sunday, June 17 will see Ronda Rousey compete in her second ever televised WWE match, as "The Baddest Woman on the Planet" challenges Nia Jax for the WWE RAW Women's Championship.

The announcement for the match received a little criticism from fans as the announcement for the bout pretty much came out of nowhere, with no previous on-screen interactions between Ronda and Nia.

It seemed like WWE were building to a match between Ronda and Mickie James, but those plans obviously changed.

Despite this, I still think the Ronda vs Nia Championship match happening, has far more positives than negatives, especially if what I would love to see happen, actually does.

In the weeks following WrestleMania, Ronda's real-life friendship with Natalya was brought onto TV when she made the move from SmackDown to RAW in the Superstar Shakeup.

Natalya would turn face, following the move and the two have aided each other ever since. This leaves a question, was this just a random face turn, or could it be leading to something bigger?

We need another turn for Natalya!

Although most are still expecting Ronda's Women's Championship win to come on a bigger stage, like WrestleMania, I still think that Ronda should defeat Nia Jax for the Women's Championship at Money in The Bank.

This is what I want to see because I would also like to see Natalya win the Women's Money In The Bank ladder match and pull a Kane/Dean Ambrose move, and cash in the contract right away, on new Champion Ronda Rousey on the same night, defeating Ronda for the Women's Championship, ending her reign at just mere minutes and thus turning heel in the process and setting up a big feud between the two.

From here, then Ronda would pursue Natalya and her Championship, only for Natalya to avoid her at all costs, until SummerSlam, where the two have an official Women's Championship match.

What do you think should happen at Money In The Bank? Sound off in the comments!