×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Opinion: Why AEW's jabs at WWE are distasteful

Sanjay Dutta
ANALYST
Feature
153   //    09 Jun 2019, 11:24 IST

Cody clearly mocked Triple H during Double Or Nothing
Cody clearly mocked Triple H during Double Or Nothing

At the onset of this piece, we would like to say that we didn't enjoy Triple H's "Pissant" remark during the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony this year.

We thought that the comment was silly, in bad taste and not befitting of someone of the stature of The Game.

But, with that being said, it did what it was intended to do, i.e, grab headlines. The Young Bucks and the rest of AEW crew cashed in on this by the captioning the episode of BTE, following WrestleMania 35 as " Pissant Company".  

This was followed by Cody breaking an iron throne, which looked like a replica of Triple H's logo, with a sledgehammer prior to his match against Dustin Rhodes at Double or Nothing, to a thunderous response from the fans inside the arena.

While many in the crowd and a huge portion of fans online seemed to have enjoyed Cody's antics, some have questioned it and rightly so.

Given the fact that AEW has been harping on from day one that they are here to provide fans an alternative to WWE and not compete with Vince McMahon & Co.

There were a few shots fired back and forth by both parties with the most prominent one being Sami Zayn name dropping AEW during a segment on RAW following Double or Nothing. While a few jabs here and there is fine, however petty they might each party look, where does one draw a line when it comes to taking potshots at their competition?

The reason why I am bringing this up is because All Elite Wrestling recently released a t-shirt on Pro Wrestling Tees featuring Cody, where he is dubbed as ' The Throne Breaker', with a picture of him smashing a throne with a sledgehammer.


As silly as it might seem and look, we are pretty sure that this piece of merchandise is going to top-seller on Pro Wrestling Tees. 

Let's steer clear of one thing, ie, the fact that The Elite have always taken potshots at WWE, even before their involvement with AEW. They have basically built their careers on being anti-WWE and not working for Vince McMahon's company even after being offered a huge money deal.

This notion of them being anti-establishment resonated with a huge portion of wrestling fans, which then led to groundswell support for the group. This was responsible for ' ALL IN' and now, AEW.

Therefore, it would be foolish for us to even think for a second that they will be stopping anything soon because dissing WWE is what made popular in the first place. 

But, the problem lies when they contradict what they have been saying, i.e, they are out here to change the world. They have had a great start at Double or Nothing but these jabs make them look silly and petty, which is totally unnecessary in our opinion. 

They have to realize that you don't become big by belittling your competitor but by putting out a better product than them.

The last time a big wrestling company tried belittling their competition at every given opportunity, it didn't work out well. 

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the article belong to the writer and doesn't represent Sportskeeda's stand.

Tags:
Cody Rhodes Triple H
Advertisement
6 Superstars Triple H Was Wrong About
RELATED STORY
Unpopular Opinion: Vince McMahon is the reason why WWE is failing in certain aspects
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Are WWE and AEW now officially at war with each other?
RELATED STORY
5 things Jon Moxley revealed about WWE in Chris Jericho’s podcast following AEW Double or Nothing
RELATED STORY
Opinion : Batista must retire Triple H at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 Biggest pillars for WWE in their battle with AEW
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown: 4 Surprising returns/appearances we can witness tonight
RELATED STORY
WWE/AEW News: Triple H responds to Cody Rhodes and explains Hall of Fame dig
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Vince McMahon is probably furious after AEW Double or Nothing 
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why WWE needs to step up its game
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us