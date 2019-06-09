Opinion: Why AEW's jabs at WWE are distasteful

Cody clearly mocked Triple H during Double Or Nothing

At the onset of this piece, we would like to say that we didn't enjoy Triple H's "Pissant" remark during the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony this year.

We thought that the comment was silly, in bad taste and not befitting of someone of the stature of The Game.

But, with that being said, it did what it was intended to do, i.e, grab headlines. The Young Bucks and the rest of AEW crew cashed in on this by the captioning the episode of BTE, following WrestleMania 35 as " Pissant Company".

This was followed by Cody breaking an iron throne, which looked like a replica of Triple H's logo, with a sledgehammer prior to his match against Dustin Rhodes at Double or Nothing, to a thunderous response from the fans inside the arena.

While many in the crowd and a huge portion of fans online seemed to have enjoyed Cody's antics, some have questioned it and rightly so.

Given the fact that AEW has been harping on from day one that they are here to provide fans an alternative to WWE and not compete with Vince McMahon & Co.

There were a few shots fired back and forth by both parties with the most prominent one being Sami Zayn name dropping AEW during a segment on RAW following Double or Nothing. While a few jabs here and there is fine, however petty they might each party look, where does one draw a line when it comes to taking potshots at their competition?

The reason why I am bringing this up is because All Elite Wrestling recently released a t-shirt on Pro Wrestling Tees featuring Cody, where he is dubbed as ' The Throne Breaker', with a picture of him smashing a throne with a sledgehammer.

As silly as it might seem and look, we are pretty sure that this piece of merchandise is going to top-seller on Pro Wrestling Tees.

Let's steer clear of one thing, ie, the fact that The Elite have always taken potshots at WWE, even before their involvement with AEW. They have basically built their careers on being anti-WWE and not working for Vince McMahon's company even after being offered a huge money deal.

This notion of them being anti-establishment resonated with a huge portion of wrestling fans, which then led to groundswell support for the group. This was responsible for ' ALL IN' and now, AEW.

Therefore, it would be foolish for us to even think for a second that they will be stopping anything soon because dissing WWE is what made popular in the first place.

But, the problem lies when they contradict what they have been saying, i.e, they are out here to change the world. They have had a great start at Double or Nothing but these jabs make them look silly and petty, which is totally unnecessary in our opinion.

They have to realize that you don't become big by belittling your competitor but by putting out a better product than them.

The last time a big wrestling company tried belittling their competition at every given opportunity, it didn't work out well.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the article belong to the writer and doesn't represent Sportskeeda's stand.