Opinion: Why AJ Stles Should Retain the WWE Championship At SummerSlam

Israel Lutete FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 312 // 14 Aug 2018, 13:21 IST

Here's why The Phenomenal One must retain his title

Current WWE Champion AJ Styles has been the face that runs the place on Smackdown Live since he defeated John Cena at SummerSlam two years ago. He made his official televised WWE debut at Royal Rumble in 2016. Eight months later, Styles went on to defeat Dean Ambrose at Backlash to capture his first WWE Championship. He remained champion until January 2017 when he lost to John Cena at that year's Royal Rumble.

Styles is one of the greatest wrestlers in the world right now. He is a phenomenal athlete and has won world championships all over the world, including NWA, TNA and IWGP Heavyweight Championships. He won his second WWE title on an episode of Smackdown Live in November last year by defeating Jinder Mahal. Styles has defended the title at every pay-per-view event and he continues to show up weekly on Smackdown Live.

He is currently scheduled to face Samoa Joe at SummerSlam, where he will put his title on the line. Styles has proved that he is the best world champion in WWE right now and has the skills, mindset and talent to be a great champion. He shows up every week and does the right thing by giving other superstars a shot at the title. Samoa Joe is also a great superstar and deserves a shot at the title, but right now is still AJ Styles' time.

AJ should retain the title next week Sunday, and as one of the greatest face in the company, he brings prestige to the title. But importantly, AJ is the cover star of WWE 2K19. He has to travel around the world and promote the game. What better way of doing that than carrying the biggest prize with you along? The game is set to be released in a few months, and there's a new challenge in the game known as "The Million Dollar Challenge" where one person will face Styles for a chance of walking out with $1 million.

Everything right now is in his favor. As a cover star, there is still so much that he can do. Styles is the favorite to walk in and walk out of SummerSlam as WWE Champion. He represents everything that a good champion should be.

The Phenomenal One's time is not finished yet, and we may see him remain champion for a few more months. He has held the title for nearly 300 days, but he still has a lot more that he needs to prove. He is no doubt a fighting champion. Samoa Joe will most likely get another shot at the title and probably win it, but for now, AJ Styles is guaranteed to remain WWE Champion after SummeSlam.

